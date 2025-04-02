Radhika Merchant's sister Anjali wows in emerald gown and glittering diamond earrings at Vivienne Westwood show. Pics

Radhika Merchant and her elder sister, Anjali Merchant, attended Vivienne Westwood’s first-ever fashion showcase in Mumbai last night. The star-studded event saw celebrities dressed in elegant ensembles from the designer's label, including Radhika, who chose an archival look styled by Rhea Kapoor. Let's dive deep into her sister Anjali's gorgeous look. Radhika Merchant and her sister, Anjali Merchant, at the Vivienne Westwood show.

Also Read | Radhika Merchant, in a Vivienne Westwood corset and custom saree, looks no less than a beautiful painting

A picture of perfection

Anjali Merchant attended the Vivienne Westwood showcase on April 1 with her sister, Radhika Merchant, who is married to Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani. The sisters were clicked by the paparazzi at the photocall. While Radhika looked like a painting in the archival ensemble, Anjali was a picture of perfection in the emerald green gown. Let's decode the styling.

All details about Anjali Merchant's look

The emerald green gown features a plunging neckline showing off her decolletage, an off-the-shoulder design, a corseted bodice, shimmering emerald sequins, a cinched waistline, a draped silhouette, a flowy satin skirt cascading down her body, and a floor-sweeping hem length. The figure-skimming silhouette added a feminine elegance to the attire.

Anjali kept the accessories minimal with the ensemble, allowing it to shine on its own, and wore glittering earrings adorned with diamonds. She tied her tresses in a ballroom-style sleek bun with the front styled with gel swirls, and for the glam, she chose glossy coral pink lips, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, darkened brows, sleek eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, a hint of eye shadow, and light contouring.

More about Anjali Merchant

Anjali Merchant Majithia is the eldest daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant. Anjali plays a significant role in her family's business empire. She and her sister Radhika are on the Board of Directors at Encore Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. She married Aman Majithia, a businessman, in 2020. Aman is the Founder of Vataly India- a clothing brand.