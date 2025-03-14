Madhuri Dixit decks up in emerald green saree and heavy jewellery in one of her most beautiful ethnic Indian looks: Pics

It's no secret that Madhuri Dixit loves Indian wear, but heavily embellished sarees in bold colours seem to hold a special place in the actor's wardrobe. Just a day before Holi 2025, Madhuri added colour to fans' Instagram feeds with fresh photos of her green saree look. In her caption she aptly wrote, “Glamour with a touch of tradition, just the way I like it...” Scroll for a closer look at her desi attire and jewellery. Also read | Madhuri Dixit is wrapped in sunshine and draped in elegance as she dons a stunning yellow mirror-work saree If you would like to invest in Indian classics that will never go out of style, a saree like Madhuri Dixit's Jayanti Reddy creation is one worth bookmarking. (Instagram/ Madhuri Dixit)

Everything you need to know about Madhuri's look

Madhuri's saree looks never miss the mark, but her latest look is vibrant, eye-catching, and rooted in tradition. She wore a custom emerald green saree with a heavy border designed by Jayanti Reddy. The saree's purple original is priced at ₹159,800 on the designer's website.

Madhuri's embroidered silk saree was paired with a matching raw silk embroidered blouse. The soothing shade of silver embroidery on the saree's border and all over the blouse made her outfit stand out without looking over the top.

Take closer look at Madhuri Dixit's saree look:

Madhuri Dixit chose just the right accessories

She elevated her festive look with statement jewellery: a regal necklace and a pair of matching dangling earrings encrusted with diamonds. She further enhanced her look with an olive green dupatta falling from one of her shoulders and a flowing pallu on the other. Glossy pink lips, heavy mascara and a little red bindi completed Madhuri's traditional look. A messy low bun added a romantic element to her ethnic Indian ensemble.

If you would like to invest in Indian classics that will never go out of style, a saree like Madhuri's Jayanti Reddy creation is one worth bookmarking. A green number like hers will work well for a mehandi, or even for a reception or wedding.