Madhuri Dixit is a vision to behold in red velvet saree and pearl choker; channels old-Bollywood charm

The saree evokes timeless grace. The fabric offers a myriad of draping styles, embroidery work, and other embellishments. It already has an inherent oomph. Good styling is the cherry on top for classic attire like the saree, and Madhuri Dixit, in her latest look, has hit the bull's eye with her impeccable coordination of the entire ensemble. The regal poise is palpable through the exquisite accessorising. Let's learn more about this look and the style takeaways you can get. Madhuri Dixit's red saree look has a vintage charm.(PC: Instagram)

ALSO READ: Madhuri Dixit shares her secret DIY oil recipe for long and beautiful hair at 57: Here's how you can make it

More about the look

Madhuri Dixit wore a rich wine-red velvet saree from Shyamal & Bhumika. The golden border work added to the royal grandeur of the look. The saree's pleats were sheer, in a light pastel pink shade. The champagne gold sleeveless blouse complemented the rich red of the saree beautifully.

The makeup and accessories exuded femininity. The makeup includes a dewy base, soft brown eyeshadow, blush, and nude pink lipstick-all channelling a romantic, rosy glow.

While the layered pearl choker pays homage to one of the most iconic classic jewellery pieces, in an era dominated by gold and diamonds, pearls continue to hold their place as a timeless vintage staple.

The classic low bun hairstyle tied the look together perfectly.

The entire ensemble is reminiscent of Old Bollywood charm, capturing an elegant, filmy allure.

Style takeaways

Enchanted with Madhuri's stunning look? You can become a showstopper too with these simple style lessons, inspired by her look:

Pearl is the mother of all classy elegance. When you want to convey unequivocal sophisticated energy, incorporate it without a second thought. In fact, pearl jewellery is a statement piece.

When the saree is bold, let it take the space and shine. Keep your makeup as a supporting cast, like how Madhuri went for a soft rosy look with her vibrant saree.

Low, side-parted buns go well with classic saree looks.

Break the monotony, like how Madhuri's saree pleats had a different colour, your saree doesn't have to be monochrome head to toe.

Red and gold- underrated pair. The light champagne gold complements the rich red exquisitely.

ALSO READ: Madhuri Dixit channels Basant Panchami energy in gorgeous yellow lehenga. See its jaw-dropping price tag inside