Madhuri Dixit channels Basant Panchami energy in gorgeous yellow lehenga. See its jaw-dropping price tag inside

Madhuri Dixit is one of those actors who seem to be ageing in reverse and her latest post is a testament to that. At 57, the actor continues to impress with her timeless beauty and stunning fashion choices. Madhuri is a fan of Indian traditional attires and often slays ethnic fashion like a pro. Madhuri Dixit wows in a radiant yellow lehenga, showcasing her timeless beauty at 57. (Instagram/@madhuridixitnene)

Her latest look is no exception as she radiates Basant Panchami vibes in a stunning yellow lehenga, serving festive fashion inspiration. Let's decode her look and take some style notes from the OG queen. (Also read: Madhuri Dixit’s ‘soft glam look’ in dreamy tassel dress proves she’s ageing like fine wine. Find out how much it costs! )

Madhuri Dixit stuns in regal yellow lehenga

On Sunday, Madhuri treated her fans to a weekend delight as she took to Instagram and dropped a series of glamorous pictures. Dressed in a radiant yellow lehenga and striking stunning poses, she looked nothing short of an elegant princess.

Madhuri's lehenga comes in a breathtaking bright yellow ensemble and is crafted from georgette fabric. The blouse features a deep V-neckline adorned with intricate hand embroidery and delicate tie-up detailing at the back. The lehenga skirt boasts a beautiful flare, embellished with stunning zardozi and sequin hand embroidery, adding a regal touch. She completed her look with a matching organza dupatta featuring a floral embroidered border and tassels along the hemline, exuding sheer elegance.

What is the price of her outfit

If you are in love with Madhuri's attire and wish to add it to your wardrobe, then we have all the details for you. Her lehenga is from the shelves of the brand Madzin and comes with a price tag of ₹125,000.

Madhuri Dixit's yellow lehenga costs ₹125,000.(www.azafashions.com)

Assisted by celebrity fashion stylist Sukriti Grover, Madhuri elevated her look with luxurious accessories. She opted for stunning green emerald necklace, matching statement earrings, a stacked bracelet on her wrist, and a huge diamond ring adorning her finger. Her makeup look features nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a glossy nude lipstick. Madhuri's luscious tresses were styled in soft curls and parted to the side, perfectly rounding off her regal look.