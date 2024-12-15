Madhuri Dixit's stunning co-ord set is the ultimate trendy look you need this season! It can be yours at this price...

Madhuri Dixit recently attended Anees Bazmee's 45th celebration bash, proving once again that she's truly ageing in reverse and getting more stunning with each passing day. Ditching her usual ethnic ensembles, Madhuri made a chic fashion statement with her latest look in a stylish jacket suit that oozed elegance and modernity. With the wedding season in full swing, her look is the ultimate inspiration to elevate your wardrobe. Scroll down to take notes! (Also read: Madhuri Dixit dances to 90s song in apsara-coded ethnic ensemble worth ₹96,800, fans shower love. Watch ) At Anees Bazmee's 45th bash, Madhuri Dixit wowed in a stylish jacket suit.(Instagram/@madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri Dixit rocks stylish co-ord set

On Monday, Madhuri Dixit delighted her fans with a sweet surprise on Instagram, sharing a series of stunning pictures. Captioned, "Strike a pose, there's nothing to it," the post features Madhuri rocking a stylish co-ord set while striking glam poses. Let's take a moment to admire her beauty.

Madhuri donned a striking black-and-white statement jacket featuring an even hemline, double collar, notched lapels, and puffed sleeves adorned with quirky black prints that stole the show. She paired it effortlessly with a sleek black tank top and flared pants, creating a perfectly polished and fashionable look.

What is the price of her outfit?

If you're swooning over Madhuri's outfit and want to add it to your wardrobe, we've got all the details for you. Her chic look is from the shelves of the designer brand Mini Sondhi and comes with a price tag of ₹45,999.

Madhuri's outfit comes with a price tag of ₹45,999.(www.ogaan.com)

Assisted by celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover, she accessorised her look with a pair of oversized black stud earrings, diamond stack rings adorning her finger and a pair of shiny black pointy heels. With the help of makeup artist Ritika Turakhia, she got decked up in nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, smughed kajal, mascara-coated lashes, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, luminious highlighter and a shade of glossy pink lipstick. With the expertise of hairstylist Sheetal F Khan, Madhuri left her luscious tresses loose in a middle parting, perfectly complementing her look.