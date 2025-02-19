Madhuri Dixit shares her secret DIY oil recipe for long and beautiful hair at 57: Here's how you can make it

Dreaming of long, luscious locks like Madhuri Dixit? The timeless beauty swears by a special hair oil recipe that keeps her tresses strong, shiny, and healthy. She previously shared this DIY hair oil recipe on her YouTube channel, revealing the natural ingredients she uses to nourish her scalp and promote hair growth. If you’re looking to achieve gorgeous, voluminous hair, it’s time to take notes and add this magical blend to your hair care routine. (Also read: Future of hair care: Top trends of 2025 that you will want to try ASAP ) Check out Madhuri Dixit's DIY hair oil and mask recipe for soft and shiny locks.(Instagram/@MadhuriDixit)

Madhuri Dixit's DIY hair oil recipe

Ingredients:

½ cup coconut oil

15-20 curry leaves

1 tsp methi (fenugreek) seeds

1 small onion

How to make it:

Heat a pan on low flame and pour in all the ingredients.

Let the mixture come to a gentle boil.

Remove it from the heat and allow it to cool.

Strain the oil and apply it to your scalp for deep nourishment and hair growth.

Madhuri's easy hair mask

In her YouTube video, Madhuri also shared her go-to hair mask for soft, shiny, and nourished locks. Her simple yet effective DIY recipe includes:

Ingredients:

1 banana (for deep conditioning and nourishment)

2 tbsp yoghurt (to soothe the scalp and reduce frizz)

1 tsp honey (for hydration and shine)

How to make:

She demonstrated how to mix and mash all the ingredients into a smooth paste before applying it to the hair. Madhuri advised covering your hair with a shower cap to prevent the mask from dripping.

For best results, she recommended leaving it on for 30-40 minutes before washing it off with shampoo. She suggests skipping the conditioner, as this nourishing mask naturally softens the hair.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.