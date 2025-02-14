Future of hair care: Top trends of 2025 that you will want to try ASAP

India’s hair scene is having a moment. It is no longer just about good hair days, it is about smarter, science-backed styling that looks effortless while keeping strands healthy. From scalp-first rituals to heat tools designed to protect your locks, 2025 is all about redefining hair care with innovation and intention. Discover innovative tools and rituals that are redefining hair care for healthier strands. (Unsplash)

Tara Simich, founder of Mermade Hair, shared with HT Lifestyle some of the top hair care trends for 2025.

1. Heat styling, but make it healthy

Heat styling stays popular, but new tech ensures flawless looks with less damage. (freepik )

Poker straight locks? Soft waves? Voluminous blowouts? Heat styling remains a go-to, but the focus has shifted towards minimising damage. Advanced technology in styling tools is making it easier to achieve flawless looks without compromising hair health. Features like even heat distribution, ionic technology, and temperature control help maintain shine and prevent excessive dryness or breakage.

2. Scalp care = self care

You can rinse your hair every day with rice water to keep the scalp clean and dandruff free.(Unsplash)

Healthy hair starts at the root—literally. From traditional hair oiling rituals to scalp serums and exfoliating treatments, Indian beauty lovers are prioritising scalp health like never before. Hydration, nourishment, and protection are key, ensuring strands stay strong and resilient, even with frequent styling.

3. One tool, endless styles

Life’s too short for complicated routines. Multi-use styling tools are making it easier than ever to switch up your look in minutes—beachy waves today, sleek pony tomorrow—without needing a cluttered beauty shelf. Interchangeable attachments and adaptable designs are becoming essential for beauty lovers who want versatility without compromise.

4. Beauty that lasts

Sustainability in hair care isn’t just about clean beauty, it’s about investing in fewer, better products. Long-lasting, high-performance tools and haircare essentials are cutting down on waste while ensuring salon-quality results at home. With durable designs and mindful innovation, beauty routines are becoming smarter and more sustainable.

Science, style, and smarter haircare are leading the way in India’s beauty evolution. As the demand for high performing and hair loving solutions grows, the future of styling is looking effortlessly chic and damage free.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.