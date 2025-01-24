What your hair says about your diet: 6 signs of nutritional deficiencies you shouldn't ignore

What you eat shows up in your hair—literally! A poorly balanced diet lacking essential nutrients can significantly impact hair health, leading to weak, brittle strands and poor overall hair quality. What you consume plays a vital role in maintaining strong, healthy hair. Nutritional guide for healthy hair: Foods to boost growth and prevent shedding. (Freepik)

"Hair's structural matrix is primarily composed of keratin, a protein that underscores the importance of adequate protein intake in your diet. Additionally, metabolically active hair follicles require a consistent supply of vitamins and minerals to function optimally. Nutrient deficiencies in your diet can result in hair thinning, excessive shedding, and a brittle texture, emphasizing the need for a nutrient-rich, balanced diet to support vibrant, healthy hair," says Dr Ipshita Johri, dermatology and aesthetic consultant, Laser specialist and founder, Skinfinity Derma. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor's natural skincare secrets to glowing skin and hair: ‘I swear by ubtan, coconut oil’ )

Dr. Ipshita further shared with HT Lifestyle nutritional red flags that impact hair health:

1. Protein deficiency

A diet that is devoid of good quality protein leads to weak and brittle hair as hair does not receive adequate amino acids for the synthesis of keratin. Hence, for healthy hair and scalp health, inclusion of lean meat, egg, fish, dairy products, pulses, legumes, nuts, seeds etc., are needed.

2. Iron deficiency

Be mindful of including naturally iron-enriched foods in the diet, such as green leafy vegetables, red meat, fortified cereals, etc. and pair them up with vitamin C-rich foods for adequate absorption of iron. The role of iron in hair health is to transport oxygen to the hair follicles. The deficiency of iron in the diet leads to telogen effluvium, a condition characterised by excessive hair shedding.

3. Zinc deficiency

Zinc deficiency can lead to poor hair health.

The role of zinc is to primarily support the health of hair follicles and also balance out the sebum production in the scalp. So, it is essential to add zinc-rich foods to the diet, such as pumpkin seeds, nuts, etc.

4. Biotin deficiency

Biotin (Vitamin B7) is essential for keratin synthesis. Though rare, biotin deficiency is associated with hair thinning, and to overcome this, biotin-rich foods like eggs, almonds, sweet potatoes, and bananas should be included.

5. Vitamin D deficiency

Vitamin D deficiency can weaken hair follicles.(Pixabay)

Spend time in sunlight and consume vitamin D-fortified dairy. Fatty fish and egg yolks are used to avoid hair shedding and alopecia, as vitamin D stimulates hair follicle growth.

6. Vitamin C deficiency

Vitamin C aids in collagen production and enhances iron absorption. Its deficiency can weaken hair structure. The solution is to include citrus fruits, strawberries, bell peppers, and guavas in meals.

"Your diet decides your hair health, and this makes the role of a balanced diet highly essential. To identify nutritional deficiencies early, pay attention to your hair, such as hair thinning, brittleness, dryness, etc., and take timely action. By consuming a wholesome diet, you can achieve healthy and voluminous hair with a well-nourished scalp," says Dr. Ipshita.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.