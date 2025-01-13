Sonam Kapoor's natural skincare secrets to glowing skin and hair: ‘I swear by ubtan, coconut oil’

Sonam Kapoor is not just a fashion icon; her skincare and hair game are equally impressive. The 39-year-old actor is a strong believer in the power of natural skincare and has often shared her secrets to maintaining flawless skin and healthy hair. She has spoken on numerous occasions about how she incorporates homemade ingredients and natural remedies into her daily routine. (Also read: Riddhima Kapoor reveals beauty secrets for glowing skin at 44, what she’s learnt from mom Neetu Kapoor | Interview ) Discover Sonam Kapoor's natural skincare tips and timeless remedies.(Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor's natural skincare secrets

In 2023, when Sonam Kapoor walked the ramp for designer Abhinav Mishra at a fashion show, she opened up about her skincare and haircare routine, revealing that she relies on homemade remedies like ubtan and coconut oil. "I do ubtan…I apply rose water. I use almond and coconut oil for my hair. I use everything that I can think of for my skin. I like to take care of my skin. But the most important thing for Indian girls is to use a lot of sunscreen," Sonam shared.

Earlier, Sonam Kapoor also shared a video on Instagram, revealing her homemade skincare remedies. In the caption, she wrote, “On days I wanna pamper my skin and have no mood to step out, I take things into my own hands! My secret for a no-fuss and hydrating face mask is now yours. Now it’s time you tell me the recipe of some DIY masks you swear by!”

How to make Sonam Kapoor's face mask

Sonam also shared a classic skincare remedy that many Indian women swear by for achieving a natural golden glow—a mask made from a blend of gram flour (besan), sandalwood powder, rose water, milk, and turmeric. Sonam advises applying it to your face, allowing it to dry, and then gently rubbing it off. "It’s amazing. It’s packed with antioxidants, and it works as both a scrub and a mask. It tightens everything, moisturizes your skin, and the lactic acid in milk does wonders. Turmeric is also an antiseptic," Sonam explained in the video, highlighting the natural benefits of this timeless remedy.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.