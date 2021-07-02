Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shares secret behind glowing skin: Desi homemade besan masks

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently took to her Instagram feed and shared some of her beauty secrets with her fans. The Neerja actor brought back her Vanity Vignettes on Instagram and shared with her millions of followers how to make some great home made masks to get your skin glowing.

Sharing a video of herself sharing her home made remedies for her skin, Sonam wrote in the caption, “On days I wanna pamper my skin and have no mood to step out, I take things into my own hands! My secret for a no-fuss and hydrating face mask is now yours. Now it’s time you tell me the recipe of some DIY masks you swear by!”

Most of Sonam's recommendations are desi nuskhas we all swear by, which have been handed down to us by our mothers and grandmothers over the years. Here is Sonam's take on these nani ke nushke. Read on:

Besan face mask

Mix gram flour (besan), sandalwood powder, rose water, milk and turmeric. Apply it on your face. Let it dry and then rub it off your face very gently. “It is amazing. It’s an antioxidant and it is a great face scrub and mask. It tightens everything, moisturises everything, The lactic acid of the milk works, turmeric is an antiseptic,” Sonam said in the video.





You can also add honey to the face pack to moisturise your skin further, she added. Try these honey face masks.

Multani mitti face mask

Like most Indian girls, Sonam also swears by multani mitti or green clay face mask which can help in case of “zits, impurities or (if you) had a tough night or partied a lot”. She shared in the video how she uses it on her back as well, “It is the best thing to actually draw out all the impurities from your skin. It actually cools my body down. It cools my stomach as well.”

