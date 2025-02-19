Best hair growth supplements: Deal with scanty hair or thinning like a pro, top 10 choices for shiny, strong hair
Boost hair strength and reduce hair fall with supplements rich in biotin, vitamins, and amino acids. Support healthy growth with the right nutrients daily.
|
Best overallBe Bodywise Biotin Hair Gummies for Stronger, Shinier Hair & Nails | 60 Days Pack | With Biotin, Zinc, Folic Acid, Fibre & Multivitamin | Strawberry Flavour | No Added Sugar & Gut Friendly View Details
|
₹849
|
|
|
WishCare Hair Growth Serum Concentrate - 3% Redensyl, 4% Anagain, 2% Baicapil, Caffeine, Biotin & Rice Water - Advanced Hair Growth Serum for Hair Fall Control & Hair Growth 30ml View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
Carbamide Forte Biotin 10000mcg for Hair Growth, Skin & Nails - 120 Veg Tablets View Details
|
₹549
|
|
|
Best flavouredMan Matters Biotin Hair Gummies (60N) | No Added Sugar | With Biotin, DHT Blockers, Vitamin A, C, E, Fibre & Zinc | For Stronger and Healthier Hair | 100% Vegan & Gut Friendly View Details
|
₹849
|
|
|
Follihair New Nutraceutical Pack of 30N Tablets Bottle View Details
|
₹719
|
|
|
Carbamide Forte Biotin Hair Gummies for Hair Growth | Biotin Gummies for Women & Men | Biotin Supplement for Men & Women | Hair Vitamins | Biotin for Hair Growth - 60 Veg Strawberry - Flavored Gummies View Details
|
₹499
|
|
|
Budget-friendly itemNutrabud Biotin Hair Gummies For Women, Men | No Added Sugar | For Healthy Hair Growth, Skin Glow & Strong Nails | Strawberry Flavor Veg Gummy Bear Supplement - 60 Count (Pack of 1) View Details
|
₹288
|
|
|
Swisse Beauty Hair Skin Nails+ with Vitamin C and Biotin for Healthy hair, Radiant Skin and Stronger Nails - 60 Tablets (Vegan Supplement) View Details
|
₹1,270
|
|
|
The Body Reserve Plant Based Biotin Tablets -120 Veg Tablets, Biotin from Sesbania with Amla, Grapeseed & Hair Multivitamins, Biotin helps Hair Growth, Strong Hair, Glowing Skin & Nails, For Men Women View Details
|
₹399
|
|
|
Follihair New By Abbott Helps Nourish & Strengthen Hair Follicles Tablet, Amino Acids, Vitamins, Minerals & Natural Extracts Twin Pack (30 X 2) View Details
|
₹1,139
|
|
Hair supplements can help tackle hair issues caused by stress, poor water quality, nutritional deficiencies, or medical conditions. These factors can weaken hair, leading to thinning, breakage, or excessive shedding. Fortunately, solutions are available to support hair health.
Tablets, gummies, and hair serums can provide essential nutrients like biotin, vitamins, and minerals to strengthen hair from within. Many of these supplements come in different flavours, making them enjoyable to take. However, it is always best to consult a doctor before starting any supplement to ensure it suits your needs. With the right care, achieving healthier, stronger hair can be easier than you think.
We have bunched together some of the best options available om Amazon. Check them out here.
Packed with biotin, zinc, and folic acid, these gummies promote stronger hair and healthier nails. The strawberry-flavoured, sugar-free formula makes them enjoyable while being gut-friendly. With a 60-day supply, they provide essential nutrients for hair growth and strength.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Sugar-free and gut-friendly
Supports hair and nail health
Reasons to avoid
Takes time to show results
May not suit everyone
Be Bodywise Biotin Hair Gummies for Stronger, Shinier Hair & Nails | 60 Days Pack | With Biotin, Zinc, Folic Acid, Fibre & Multivitamin | Strawberry Flavour | No Added Sugar & Gut Friendly
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Tasty and effective for hair growth. Easy to chew. No added sugar is a plus. Noticeable improvements in hair strength and shine.
Why choose this product?
Delicious, sugar-free gummies with biotin and essential nutrients for hair growth, shine, and strength. Easy to consume, gut-friendly, and effective.
This advanced hair growth serum combines 3% Redensyl, 4% Anagain, and 2% Baicapil to help reduce hair fall and promote regrowth. Enriched with caffeine, biotin, and rice water, it strengthens hair follicles and improves scalp health. Its lightweight, non-greasy formula absorbs quickly, making it easy to use daily.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Promotes hair growth effectively
ightweight and non-greasy formula
Reasons to avoid
Requires consistent use for results
May not suit sensitive scalps
WishCare Hair Growth Serum Concentrate - 3% Redensyl, 4% Anagain, 2% Baicapil, Caffeine, Biotin & Rice Water - Advanced Hair Growth Serum for Hair Fall Control & Hair Growth 30ml
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Lightweight, absorbs quickly. Hair feels stronger and thicker. Helps reduce hair fall over time. No stickiness, making it easy to apply.
Why choose this product?
A powerful hair serum with Redensyl and biotin that strengthens hair, reduces fall, and boosts growth without making the scalp greasy.
These high-potency biotin tablets support stronger hair, healthier skin, and stronger nails. With 10,000mcg of biotin per tablet, they help reduce hair fall and improve hair growth. The 120-tablet pack offers a long-lasting supply, while the vegetarian formula ensures suitability for all.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High-strength biotin for hair growth
120 tablets for long-term use
Reasons to avoid
Requires daily use for best results
May not suit everyone
Carbamide Forte Biotin 10000mcg for Hair Growth, Skin & Nails - 120 Veg Tablets
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Effective for hair growth and nail strength. Noticeable improvements with regular use. Easy to swallow. No taste or side effects reported.
Why choose this product?
A high-strength, vegetarian biotin supplement that promotes hair growth, strengthens nails, and supports skin health with a convenient long-lasting supply.
These 100% vegan, sugar-free gummies support stronger, healthier hair with a powerful blend of biotin, DHT blockers, vitamins A, C, E, fibre, and zinc. Designed to reduce hair fall and promote growth, they are gut-friendly and easy to consume. The 60-gummy pack ensures a convenient, tasty way to nourish hair daily.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Sugar-free and gut-friendly
Supports hair strength and growth
Reasons to avoid
Takes time for visible results
May not suit everyone
Man Matters Biotin Hair Gummies (60N) | No Added Sugar | With Biotin, DHT Blockers, Vitamin A, C, E, Fibre & Zinc | For Stronger and Healthier Hair | 100% Vegan & Gut Friendly
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Tasty and effective for hair health. Noticeable improvements with regular use. No added sugar is a plus. Easy to chew daily.
Why choose this product?
A vegan, sugar-free hair supplement with biotin and essential nutrients that promote stronger, healthier hair while being easy and enjoyable to consume.
This advanced hair supplement contains essential amino acids, vitamins, and minerals to support hair growth and strength. Enriched with biotin, zinc, and antioxidants, it reduces hair fall and improves scalp health. The 30-tablet bottle provides a convenient, once-daily dose for healthier, thicker hair.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strengthens hair and reduces hair fall
Rich in essential nutrients
Reasons to avoid
Requires daily use for best results
May not suit everyone
Follihair New Nutraceutical Pack of 30N Tablets Bottle
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Effective for hair growth. Hair feels stronger and shinier. Easy to take daily. Results improve with consistent use over time.
Why choose this product?
A nutrient-rich supplement with biotin, amino acids, and antioxidants that supports stronger hair, reduces fall, and promotes scalp health effectively.
These strawberry-flavoured, vegetarian gummies support hair growth and strength with biotin, vitamins, and essential nutrients. Designed for both men and women, they help reduce hair fall and improve scalp health. The sugar-free formula ensures a gut-friendly, easy-to-chew supplement for daily hair nourishment.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Supports hair growth and strength
Tasty and easy to consume
Reasons to avoid
Requires consistent use for best results
May not suit everyone
Carbamide Forte Biotin Hair Gummies for Hair Growth | Biotin Gummies for Women & Men | Biotin Supplement for Men & Women | Hair Vitamins | Biotin for Hair Growth - 60 Veg Strawberry - Flavored Gummies
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Tasty and effective. Hair feels stronger and healthier. Easy to chew daily. No added sugar makes it a great choice.
Why choose this product?
A delicious, sugar-free biotin supplement that supports hair growth, strengthens strands, and provides essential nutrients in a convenient gummy form.
These sugar-free, strawberry-flavoured gummies support healthy hair growth, glowing skin, and strong nails. Enriched with biotin and essential vitamins, they help reduce hair fall and improve scalp health. The gummy bear shape makes them fun and easy to consume, suitable for both men and women.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Sugar-free and easy to chew
Supports hair, skin, and nails
Reasons to avoid
Requires regular use for best results
May not suit everyone
Nutrabud Biotin Hair Gummies For Women, Men | No Added Sugar | For Healthy Hair Growth, Skin Glow & Strong Nails | Strawberry Flavor Veg Gummy Bear Supplement - 60 Count (Pack of 1)
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Tasty and effective for hair health. Easy to chew. No added sugar is a bonus. Hair looks shinier and stronger with use.
Why choose this product?
A sugar-free, tasty biotin supplement that promotes hair growth, strengthens nails, and enhances skin health in a convenient gummy bear form.
This vegan supplement supports healthy hair, radiant skin, and stronger nails with a powerful blend of biotin, vitamin C, and essential minerals. Designed to boost collagen production and reduce hair fall, it promotes overall beauty from within. The 60-tablet pack ensures a convenient, long-term solution for daily nourishment.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Supports hair, skin, and nails
Rich in essential vitamins and minerals
Reasons to avoid
Requires daily use for best results
May not suit everyone
Swisse Beauty Hair Skin Nails+ with Vitamin C and Biotin for Healthy hair, Radiant Skin and Stronger Nails - 60 Tablets (Vegan Supplement)
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Effective for hair and skin. Noticeable improvements with regular use. Easy to swallow. A reliable supplement for overall beauty enhancement.
Why choose this product?
A nutrient-rich vegan supplement with biotin and vitamin C that strengthens hair, enhances skin glow, and supports nail health effectively.
These plant-based biotin tablets are enriched with Sesbania, amla, grapeseed, and hair multivitamins to support hair growth, strong hair, and glowing skin. The 120-tablet pack ensures a long-lasting, vegan-friendly supplement for both men and women. With natural ingredients, it promotes overall hair and skin health without synthetic additives.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
100% plant-based biotin formula
Enriched with hair-nourishing vitamins
Reasons to avoid
Requires consistent use for best results
May not suit everyone
The Body Reserve Plant Based Biotin Tablets -120 Veg Tablets, Biotin from Sesbania with Amla, Grapeseed & Hair Multivitamins, Biotin helps Hair Growth, Strong Hair, Glowing Skin & Nails, For Men Women
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Effective for hair growth and skin health. Noticeable improvements with regular use. Easy to consume. A great plant-based alternative for biotin.
Why choose this product?
A vegan, plant-based biotin supplement with amla and grapeseed that strengthens hair, enhances skin glow, and supports nail health naturally.
This advanced hair supplement is enriched with amino acids, vitamins, minerals, and natural extracts to nourish and strengthen hair follicles. Designed to reduce hair fall and promote healthier, stronger hair, it provides essential nutrients for overall hair and scalp health. The twin pack (30 x 2 tablets) ensures a convenient and long-term supply for daily care.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strengthens hair follicles and reduces fall
Packed with essential nutrients
Reasons to avoid
equires consistent use for visible results
May not suit everyone
Follihair New By Abbott Helps Nourish & Strengthen Hair Follicles Tablet, Amino Acids, Vitamins, Minerals & Natural Extracts Twin Pack (30 X 2)
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Effective for hair fall control. Hair feels stronger and healthier. Easy to consume daily. Results improve with regular, long-term use.
Why choose this product?
A nutrient-rich supplement with amino acids, vitamins, and natural extracts that strengthens hair, nourishes follicles, and supports overall scalp health.
What is the best supplement for hair growth?
The best hair growth supplement depends on individual needs. Top options include Follihair New, Swisse Beauty Hair Skin Nails+, and Carbamide Forte Biotin Gummies, offering biotin, vitamins, and amino acids to strengthen hair, reduce fall, and promote scalp health.
Which vitamin is best for hair growth fast?
Biotin (Vitamin B7) is the best for fast hair growth, supporting keratin production and strengthening hair. Vitamin C, D, and E also boost scalp health, reduce hair fall, and improve follicle strength, promoting faster, healthier hair growth naturally.
Can biotin regrow hair?
Biotin helps strengthen hair and reduce hair fall, but it cannot regrow lost hair due to baldness. It supports keratin production, improving hair health and thickness. For regrowth, combine biotin with DHT blockers, vitamins, and proper scalp care.
Top 3 features of best hair growth supplements
|Best Hair Growth Supplements
|Flavour
|Primary Supplement Type
|Item Form
|Be Bodywise Biotin Hair Gummies
|Strawberry
|Biotin, Zinc, Multivitamins
|Gummies
|WishCare Hair Growth Serum
|Unflavoured
|Redensyl, Anagain, Biotin
|Serum
|Carbamide Forte Biotin Tablets
|Unflavoured
|Biotin
|Tablets
|Man Matters Biotin Hair Gummies
|Strawberry
|Biotin, DHT Blockers
|Gummies
|Follihair New Nutraceutical
|Unflavoured
|Amino Acids, Multivitamins
|Tablets
|Carbamide Forte Biotin Gummies
|Strawberry
|Biotin, Hair Vitamins
|Gummies
|Nutrabud Biotin Hair Gummies
|Strawberry
|Biotin, Multivitamins
|Gummies
|Swisse Beauty Hair Skin Nails+
|Unflavoured
|Biotin, Vitamin C, Zinc
|Tablets
|The Body Reserve Biotin Tablets
|Unflavoured
|Biotin, Amla, Grapeseed
|Tablets
|Follihair New By Abbott
|Unflavoured
|Amino Acids, Natural Extracts
|Tablets
Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best hair growth supplements
Key ingredients: Look for biotin, keratin, amino acids, vitamins (A, C, D, E), zinc, and iron, as they support hair strength and growth.
Supplement type: Choose between tablets, gummies, or serums based on preference. Gummies offer taste, while tablets provide higher potency.
Dietary suitability: Check if the supplement is vegan, vegetarian, or allergen-free to match your dietary needs.
Doctor consultation: Always consult a doctor before use, especially if you have underlying conditions.
Brand reputation: Opt for trusted brands with positive reviews and clinical backing.
FAQs on hair growth supplements
- How long do hair growth supplements take to show results?
Most supplements take 8–12 weeks for visible improvements, but consistency is key.
- Can hair supplements regrow lost hair?
They help strengthen hair and reduce fall, but may not regrow lost hair due to baldness.
- Are there any side effects?
Mild effects like digestive issues or breakouts may occur; consult a doctor if concerned.
- Can I take biotin daily?
Yes, within the recommended dosage; excess intake may not boost benefits.
- Do supplements work without a healthy diet?
No, a balanced diet is essential for maximum effectiveness.
