When it comes to men's grooming, hair care is an essential aspect. With the increasing demand for hair serums for men, it's crucial to find the right product that suits your needs. In this article, we'll explore the top 7 hair serums for men in 2022, providing detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for frizz control, hair nourishment, or anti-graying solutions, we've got you covered. Transform your hair care routine with premium serums designed exclusively for men’s unique needs.

Loading Suggestions...

The Matrix Biolage Smooth Proof Smoothing Serum is designed to control frizz and enhance manageability. With its lightweight formula, it provides a silky smooth finish, making it ideal for all hair types. This serum also offers heat protection, leaving your hair looking and feeling healthy and polished.

Specifications Hair Type All Hair Types Benefits Frizz Control, Heat Protection Volume 100 ml Key Ingredients Camellia and Apricot Seed Oils Reasons to buy Controls frizz Provides heat protection Reasons to avoid May not be suitable for very oily hair Click Here to Buy Biolage Professional Anti-Frizz 6-in-1 Hair Serum for Dry and Frizzy Hair, Up to 72HR Frizz Control, With Avocado Oil, Hair Serum for Women and Men, Serum for Hair Smoothing, Vegan&Cruelty-Free, 100ml

Beardo Hair Serum with Argan Oil

Loading Suggestions...

The Beardo Hair Serum is enriched with argan oil, known for its nourishing and moisturizing properties. It helps in repairing damaged hair and promotes healthy hair growth. This serum also provides a non-greasy finish, making it perfect for daily use.

Specifications Hair Type All Hair Types Benefits Nourishment, Repair, Shine Volume 50 ml Key Ingredients Argan Oil Reasons to buy Nourishes and repairs hair Non-greasy formula Reasons to avoid Scent may be too strong for some Click Here to Buy Beardo Hair Serum with Argan Oil

Also read:Best anti hair fall serums: 10 top choices for stronger and voluminous strands

Loading Suggestions...

The Kérastase Genesis Anti Hair-Fall Fortifying Serum is formulated with Aminexil and caffeine to help reduce hair fall and strengthen the hair fiber. It targets both the causes of hair-fall and the consequences, making it a comprehensive solution for hair health.

Specifications Hair Type Thinning Hair Benefits Anti Hair-Fall, Strengthening Volume 90 ml Key Ingredients Aminexil, Caffeine Reasons to buy Reduces hair fall Strengthens hair fiber Reasons to avoid May be on the pricier side Click Here to Buy Kérastase Genesis Anti-Hair Fall Serum 90ml | Hair Serum for Hair Fall Control | Infused with Aminexil 1.5%, Ginger Root & Caffeine

Loading Suggestions...

The Man Company Anti-Graying Hair Serum is specifically designed to combat premature graying of hair. Enriched with natural ingredients, it nourishes the scalp and helps in maintaining the natural color of the hair. It also provides nourishment and strength to the hair.

Specifications Hair Type All Hair Types Benefits Anti-Graying, Nourishment, Strengthening Volume 50 ml Key Ingredients Natural Extracts Reasons to buy Prevents premature graying Nourishes and strengthens hair Reasons to avoid May take time to show results Click Here to Buy The Man Company Anti-Graying Hair & Beard Serum for Men Enriched With Bhringraj, Arcolys & Shikakai | Hair Shine & Nourishment | Delay & Reverses Grays | Strengthen Roots| For All Hair Type -30Ml

Also read:Best niacinamide serums: 10 top choices to promote radiant, even-toned and healthy skin

Loading Suggestions...

The Livon Professional Hydrating Hair Serum is infused with hyaluronic acid to provide deep hydration and smoothness. It helps in taming frizz and dryness, leaving the hair soft and frizz-free. This serum is suitable for daily use and offers long-lasting hydration.

Specifications Hair Type Dry, Frizzy Hair Benefits Hydration, Frizz Control Volume 100 ml Key Ingredients Hyaluronic Acid Reasons to buy Deep hydration Long-lasting frizz control Reasons to avoid May feel slightly heavy for very fine hair Click Here to Buy Livon Professional Hydrating Serum for Women & Men | With Keratin, Hyaluronic & Olive Oil | For Stronger, Hydrated & Frizz-free Hair | No Paraben, Sulphate or Mineral Oil | All Hair Types | 100ml

Loading Suggestions...

The Mancode Hair Serum is designed to provide instant smoothness and shine to the hair. Its lightweight formula helps in reducing tangles and flyaways, giving a polished look. This serum also offers UV protection, making it suitable for outdoor use.

Specifications Hair Type All Hair Types Benefits Smoothness, Shine, UV Protection Volume 100 ml Key Ingredients Nourishing Oils Reasons to buy Provides instant smoothness Offers UV protection Reasons to avoid May not be suitable for very thick or coarse hair Click Here to Buy Mancode Hair Serum for Men Instant Shine & Smoothness Regular Use For Dry & Wet Hair Gives Frizz Free Soft & Silky Hair - 100ml (Mens Hair Serum, 100ml e 3.38fl oz.)

Loading Suggestions...

The Wild Stone CODE Hair Serum is formulated to add shine and manageability to the hair. It helps in controlling frizz and flyaways, making the hair look well-groomed. With its refreshing fragrance, it provides a long-lasting effect throughout the day.

Specifications Hair Type All Hair Types Benefits Shine, Manageability, Frizz Control Volume 100 ml Key Ingredients Vitamin E Reasons to buy Adds shine and manageability Long-lasting fragrance Reasons to avoid May not offer intensive nourishment Click Here to Buy Wild Stone CODE Non Sticky Hair Serum for Men, 50ml | Hair Nourishing Serum with Blend of 5 Natural Oils | For Smooth, Soft & Shiny Hair| Anti-Freeze

Also read:Best serums for sensitive skin: 10 top choices to calm irritation and reduce redness

Top 3 features of best hair serum for men:

Best Hair Serum for Men Frizz Control Nourishment Anti-Graying Matrix Biolage Smooth Proof Smoothing Serum Yes No No Beardo Hair Serum with Argan Oil Yes Yes No Kérastase Genesis Anti Hair-Fall Fortifying Serum Yes Yes No The Man Company Anti-Graying Hair Serum No Yes Yes Livon Professional Hydrating Hair Serum Yes Yes No Mancode Hair Serum for Instant Smoothness Yes No No Wild Stone CODE Hair Serum Yes No No

FAQs on hair serum for men What are the key benefits of using a hair serum for men? Hair serums for men offer a range of benefits, including frizz control, nourishment, shine, and protection against environmental damage. They can also address specific concerns such as hair fall and premature graying.

How often should I use a hair serum? The frequency of use depends on the product and your hair type. Generally, hair serums can be used daily or as needed to maintain the desired look and feel of your hair.

Can hair serums help in reducing hair fall? Yes, certain hair serums are formulated to strengthen the hair fiber and reduce hair fall. Look for products with ingredients such as Aminexil and caffeine for these specific benefits.

Are hair serums suitable for all hair types? Many hair serums are designed for all hair types, but some may be specifically formulated for dry, frizzy, or thinning hair. It's essential to choose a product that suits your hair type and concerns.

Similar stories for you

Best mosquito repellent creams: 6 top choices to stay safe and itch-free

Best serums for acne prone skin: 10 top choices to fight acne scars and breakouts

Best vitamin C serum for oily skin: 10 top choices for healthy and radiant glow

Hair serum guide: How to pick the right one for healthy and shiny strands

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.