Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Best hair serums for men to enhance shine, tame frizz, promote hair growth and keep hair looking healthy and stylish

ByAffiliate Desk
Jan 22, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Explore the best hair serums for men in 2025. Choose the ideal product to suit your hair care goals and achieve great results.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Biolage Professional Anti-Frizz 6-in-1 Hair Serum for Dry and Frizzy Hair, Up to 72HR Frizz Control, With Avocado Oil, Hair Serum for Women and Men, Serum for Hair Smoothing, Vegan&Cruelty-Free, 100ml View Details checkDetails

₹292

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Beardo Hair Serum with Argan Oil View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Best Overall Product

Kérastase Genesis Anti-Hair Fall Serum 90ml | Hair Serum for Hair Fall Control | Infused with Aminexil 1.5%, Ginger Root & Caffeine View Details checkDetails

₹5,100

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Man Company Anti-Graying Hair & Beard Serum for Men Enriched With Bhringraj, Arcolys & Shikakai | Hair Shine & Nourishment | Delay & Reverses Grays | Strengthen Roots| For All Hair Type -30Ml View Details checkDetails

₹239

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livon Professional Hydrating Serum for Women & Men | With Keratin, Hyaluronic & Olive Oil | For Stronger, Hydrated & Frizz-free Hair | No Paraben, Sulphate or Mineral Oil | All Hair Types | 100ml View Details checkDetails

₹247

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mancode Hair Serum for Men Instant Shine & Smoothness Regular Use For Dry & Wet Hair Gives Frizz Free Soft & Silky Hair - 100ml (Mens Hair Serum, 100ml e 3.38fl oz.) View Details checkDetails

₹199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wild Stone CODE Non Sticky Hair Serum for Men, 50ml | Hair Nourishing Serum with Blend of 5 Natural Oils | For Smooth, Soft & Shiny Hair| Anti-Freeze View Details checkDetails

₹210

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

When it comes to men's grooming, hair care is an essential aspect. With the increasing demand for hair serums for men, it's crucial to find the right product that suits your needs. In this article, we'll explore the top 7 hair serums for men in 2022, providing detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for frizz control, hair nourishment, or anti-graying solutions, we've got you covered.

Transform your hair care routine with premium serums designed exclusively for men’s unique needs.
Transform your hair care routine with premium serums designed exclusively for men’s unique needs.

Loading Suggestions...

The Matrix Biolage Smooth Proof Smoothing Serum is designed to control frizz and enhance manageability. With its lightweight formula, it provides a silky smooth finish, making it ideal for all hair types. This serum also offers heat protection, leaving your hair looking and feeling healthy and polished.

Specifications

Hair Type
All Hair Types
Benefits
Frizz Control, Heat Protection
Volume
100 ml
Key Ingredients
Camellia and Apricot Seed Oils

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Controls frizz

affiliate-tick

Provides heat protection

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May not be suitable for very oily hair

Click Here to Buy

Biolage Professional Anti-Frizz 6-in-1 Hair Serum for Dry and Frizzy Hair, Up to 72HR Frizz Control, With Avocado Oil, Hair Serum for Women and Men, Serum for Hair Smoothing, Vegan&Cruelty-Free, 100ml

Beardo Hair Serum with Argan Oil

Loading Suggestions...

The Beardo Hair Serum is enriched with argan oil, known for its nourishing and moisturizing properties. It helps in repairing damaged hair and promotes healthy hair growth. This serum also provides a non-greasy finish, making it perfect for daily use.

Specifications

Hair Type
All Hair Types
Benefits
Nourishment, Repair, Shine
Volume
50 ml
Key Ingredients
Argan Oil

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Nourishes and repairs hair

affiliate-tick

Non-greasy formula

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Scent may be too strong for some

Click Here to Buy

Beardo Hair Serum with Argan Oil

Also read:Best anti hair fall serums: 10 top choices for stronger and voluminous strands

Loading Suggestions...

The Kérastase Genesis Anti Hair-Fall Fortifying Serum is formulated with Aminexil and caffeine to help reduce hair fall and strengthen the hair fiber. It targets both the causes of hair-fall and the consequences, making it a comprehensive solution for hair health.

Specifications

Hair Type
Thinning Hair
Benefits
Anti Hair-Fall, Strengthening
Volume
90 ml
Key Ingredients
Aminexil, Caffeine

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Reduces hair fall

affiliate-tick

Strengthens hair fiber

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May be on the pricier side

Click Here to Buy

Kérastase Genesis Anti-Hair Fall Serum 90ml | Hair Serum for Hair Fall Control | Infused with Aminexil 1.5%, Ginger Root & Caffeine

Loading Suggestions...

The Man Company Anti-Graying Hair Serum is specifically designed to combat premature graying of hair. Enriched with natural ingredients, it nourishes the scalp and helps in maintaining the natural color of the hair. It also provides nourishment and strength to the hair.

Specifications

Hair Type
All Hair Types
Benefits
Anti-Graying, Nourishment, Strengthening
Volume
50 ml
Key Ingredients
Natural Extracts

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Prevents premature graying

affiliate-tick

Nourishes and strengthens hair

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May take time to show results

Click Here to Buy

The Man Company Anti-Graying Hair & Beard Serum for Men Enriched With Bhringraj, Arcolys & Shikakai | Hair Shine & Nourishment | Delay & Reverses Grays | Strengthen Roots| For All Hair Type -30Ml

Also read:Best niacinamide serums: 10 top choices to promote radiant, even-toned and healthy skin

Loading Suggestions...

The Livon Professional Hydrating Hair Serum is infused with hyaluronic acid to provide deep hydration and smoothness. It helps in taming frizz and dryness, leaving the hair soft and frizz-free. This serum is suitable for daily use and offers long-lasting hydration.

Specifications

Hair Type
Dry, Frizzy Hair
Benefits
Hydration, Frizz Control
Volume
100 ml
Key Ingredients
Hyaluronic Acid

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Deep hydration

affiliate-tick

Long-lasting frizz control

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May feel slightly heavy for very fine hair

Click Here to Buy

Livon Professional Hydrating Serum for Women & Men | With Keratin, Hyaluronic & Olive Oil | For Stronger, Hydrated & Frizz-free Hair | No Paraben, Sulphate or Mineral Oil | All Hair Types | 100ml

Loading Suggestions...

The Mancode Hair Serum is designed to provide instant smoothness and shine to the hair. Its lightweight formula helps in reducing tangles and flyaways, giving a polished look. This serum also offers UV protection, making it suitable for outdoor use.

Specifications

Hair Type
All Hair Types
Benefits
Smoothness, Shine, UV Protection
Volume
100 ml
Key Ingredients
Nourishing Oils

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Provides instant smoothness

affiliate-tick

Offers UV protection

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May not be suitable for very thick or coarse hair

Click Here to Buy

Mancode Hair Serum for Men Instant Shine & Smoothness Regular Use For Dry & Wet Hair Gives Frizz Free Soft & Silky Hair - 100ml (Mens Hair Serum, 100ml e 3.38fl oz.)

Loading Suggestions...

The Wild Stone CODE Hair Serum is formulated to add shine and manageability to the hair. It helps in controlling frizz and flyaways, making the hair look well-groomed. With its refreshing fragrance, it provides a long-lasting effect throughout the day.

Specifications

Hair Type
All Hair Types
Benefits
Shine, Manageability, Frizz Control
Volume
100 ml
Key Ingredients
Vitamin E

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Adds shine and manageability

affiliate-tick

Long-lasting fragrance

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May not offer intensive nourishment

Click Here to Buy

Wild Stone CODE Non Sticky Hair Serum for Men, 50ml | Hair Nourishing Serum with Blend of 5 Natural Oils | For Smooth, Soft & Shiny Hair| Anti-Freeze

Also read:Best serums for sensitive skin: 10 top choices to calm irritation and reduce redness

Top 3 features of best hair serum for men:

Best Hair Serum for MenFrizz ControlNourishmentAnti-Graying
Matrix Biolage Smooth Proof Smoothing SerumYesNoNo
Beardo Hair Serum with Argan OilYesYesNo
Kérastase Genesis Anti Hair-Fall Fortifying SerumYesYesNo
The Man Company Anti-Graying Hair SerumNoYesYes
Livon Professional Hydrating Hair SerumYesYesNo
Mancode Hair Serum for Instant SmoothnessYesNoNo
Wild Stone CODE Hair SerumYesNoNo

FAQs on hair serum for men

  • What are the key benefits of using a hair serum for men?

    Hair serums for men offer a range of benefits, including frizz control, nourishment, shine, and protection against environmental damage. They can also address specific concerns such as hair fall and premature graying.

  • How often should I use a hair serum?

    The frequency of use depends on the product and your hair type. Generally, hair serums can be used daily or as needed to maintain the desired look and feel of your hair.

  • Can hair serums help in reducing hair fall?

    Yes, certain hair serums are formulated to strengthen the hair fiber and reduce hair fall. Look for products with ingredients such as Aminexil and caffeine for these specific benefits.

  • Are hair serums suitable for all hair types?

    Many hair serums are designed for all hair types, but some may be specifically formulated for dry, frizzy, or thinning hair. It's essential to choose a product that suits your hair type and concerns.

Similar stories for you

Best mosquito repellent creams: 6 top choices to stay safe and itch-free

Best serums for acne prone skin: 10 top choices to fight acne scars and breakouts

Best vitamin C serum for oily skin: 10 top choices for healthy and radiant glow

Hair serum guide: How to pick the right one for healthy and shiny strands

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On