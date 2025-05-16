Urvashi Rautela to people calling her Cannes red carpet outfit with parrot clutch a gimmick: 'Wouldn't change anything'

This year, Urvashi Rautela walked the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival in a colourful outfit, adding drama with a tiara and a crystal clutch shaped like a parrot. However, her look was met with criticism on social media, with many people calling it a gimmick to seek attention. Now, Urvashi is speaking out against the backlash. Also read: Urvashi Rautela walks Cannes red carpet with parrot clutch worth ₹4 lakh; internet says ‘Moulin Rouge meets Mayur Vihar’ Urvashi Rautela walked the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival on the opening day.(Instagram)

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Urvashi shared that her attire was an attempt to celebrate her individuality.

On her look

Urvashi wore a strapless Michael Cinco gown on the first day at Cannes. It featured multi-coloured jewelled panels on the front, a sculpted bodice, a figure-hugging silhouette, a layered turquoise and black tulle skirt on the back, and a long train. She accessorised the ensemble with jewelled earrings, a matching headgear, and rings. She completed the look with a Judith Leiber crystal parrot bag, worth ₹4.67 lakh.

Urvashi tells us about her look, “My vision for the Cannes 2025 red carpet was to weave a tapestry of art, culture, and audacity that resonates with India’s vibrant heritage while captivating the global stage. The gown, with its mosaic-inspired vibrancy, was a homage to India’s kaleidoscopic artistry, reflecting the spirit of a nation that thrives in diversity. The scarlet parrot-shaped clutch, a dazzling creation by Judith Leiber, was not merely an accessory but a symbol of freedom, eloquence, and nature’s brilliance”.

She mentions that her “intention was to spark conversations, blending avant-garde fashion with cultural profundity”.

On her look getting criticised

According to her, online discourse is a “vibrant mosaic of perspectives”. She likes to embrace it as a “testament to the power of art to evoke emotion”.

“Criticism, when constructive, fuels growth, while praise affirms one’s vision. I cherish both as part of my journey... At Cannes 2025, my look was a celebration of boldness and heritage, and I’m heartened by the overwhelming support from those who saw its deeper narrative. To my detractors, I extend gratitude for engaging with my art; it underscores the transformative power of fashion as a universal language,” she adds.

Here, she stresses that the parrot clutch and vibrant gown were picked to ignite dialogue, adding, “I’m thrilled to see them spark such fervent discussions, affirming their impact”.

On people labelling it as a gimmick

Urvashi isn't fazed by people labelling her Cannes outfit as gimmicky. She stands by her fashion choice and being unapologetically unique.

“Art, in its purest form, challenges conventions and invites interpretation. My Cannes 2025 ensemble was a deliberate fusion of glamour and innovation, designed to transcend traditional notions of red carpet fashion. The scarlet parrot clutch and mosaic gown were not mere embellishments but storytelling vessels, weaving India’s cultural vibrancy into a global narrative,” she explains.

Hitting back at people trolling her, Urvashi shares, “To those who perceive it as a gimmick, I respectfully offer that true glamour lies in the courage to be unapologetically unique. My look was a celebration of individuality, crafted with the utmost reverence for craftsmanship and heritage. I’m delighted that it has ignited such passionate discourse, as that is the hallmark of transformative art”.

Reflecting on the experience, Urvashi asserts, “I wouldn’t alter a single element each detail, from the gown to the parrot clutch, was a purposeful stroke in a larger masterpiece. Moving forward, I’ll continue to push boundaries, weaving narratives that celebrate my roots and inspire globally”.