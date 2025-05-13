Urvashi Rautela walks Cannes red carpet with parrot clutch worth 4 lakh; internet says ‘Moulin Rouge meets Mayur Vihar’

Actor Urvashi Rautela, a Cannes Film Festival regular for a while now, walked the red carpet on Tuesday for the opening ceremony and screening of the film Partir un jour (Leave One Day). Dressed in a colourful outfit, she accessorised her look with a tiara and a parrot-shaped crystal-embedded clutch. (Also Read: Payal Kapadia opens up about her Mumbai trilogy at Cannes 2025: ‘City is full of contradictions’) Urvashi Rautela poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the opening ceremony and the screening the film Partir un jour (Leave One Day) Out of competition at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 13, 2025. (REUTERS/Stephane Mahe)

Urvashi Rautela at Cannes 2025

Pictures and videos of Urvashi from the red carpet are doing the rounds on social media, with people having varied reactions. The actor opted for a strapless structured outfit in shades of blue, red and yellow to walk the carpet. She completed her look with a matching tiara. But all eyes were on the parrot crystal-embedded clutch that she carried. One picture even shows her holding up the bird-shaped bag and kissing it as she struck a pose. Instagram page, Diet Sabya, claims the clutch is made by Judith Leiber, the bag costs $5,495 ( ₹4,68,064.10).

Internet reacts

The internet was tickled to see Urvashi’s outfit. One person joked, “So beautiful so elegant just looking like design machine studio.” Another wrote, “I’m such a fan.” An Instagram-user even brought up her recent film Daaku Maharaaj, “Was Daku Maharaj shown at the festival?” One person wrote, “Slay,” and another commented, “Giving ‘Moulin Rouge meets Mayur Vihar’ realness.” One fan just wanted to know if Urvashi was being camp, “is it a satire on camp?” An Instagram user even claimed that she was ‘hogging the red carpet and asked to leave’.

Recent work

In 2024, Urvashi starred in Jahangir National University and Jahangir National University. In 2025, her song Dabidi Dibidi from Daaku Maharaaj was criticised for its vulgar dance steps. She followed that up with a song titled Touch Kiya in Jaat. She will soon star in Welcome to the Jungle and Kasoor 2.