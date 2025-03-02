Reddit feels sad for Urvashi Rautela as Daaku Maharaaj team ignores her in old video: 'This is legit disrespectful'

Urvashi Rautela has been extensively promoting her film Daaku Maharaaj since its release. She even faced criticism for some of her statements in interviews. Now, a video of the actor being ignored by her co-stars during the pre-release event has left fans feeling bad for her. Reddit feels bad for Urvashi Rautela as her old video getting ignored by Daaku Maharaaj team goes viral.

Reddit reacts to Urvashi being ignored by Daaku Maharaaj team

A Reddit user shared a clip from Daaku Maharaaj’s pre-release event. In the video, Nandamuri Balakrishna can be seen posing for a photograph with Shraddha Srinath and Pragya Jaiswal while seemingly ignoring Urvashi. Later, during Balakrishna’s speech, Urvashi offered him a tissue box, but he ignored her again and continued speaking.

Most Reddit users were upset with the team’s behaviour towards Urvashi, with some expressing sympathy for her. One comment read, "This is legit disrespectful. Whether you like her or not, she is your co-star and deserves recognition and respect. What kind of behaviour is this? What high horse is the cast of Daaku Maharaaj on?" Another commented, "What is wrong with them? Have some decency and decorum to respect your colleague. I guess half the fame this awful movie got was from her shenanigans."

A fan expressed concern, writing, "I honestly feel bad for her." Another Reddit user commented, "Felt bad for Urvashi. She was looking so sweet and innocent, yet they ignored her for no reason." Another added, "Right. I feel bad for her. Telugu folks, when in a group, tend to do this. They speak among themselves in their language. I’ve had a firsthand experience like hers."

Urvashi missing from Daaku Maharaaj poster

Recently, when Netflix announced the OTT release of Daaku Maharaaj, the platform shared a poster of the film, but what caught the audience’s attention was Urvashi’s absence from it. However, Netflix later posted another promotional image featuring Urvashi twice, leading to people mocking the actor on social media.

Why Urvashi faced backlash

Despite the backlash she and Balakrishna faced for their dance moves in the song Dabidi Dibidi, Urvashi continued to promote the film enthusiastically. She was also criticised for not addressing the attack on Saif Ali Khan seriously, instead discussing the film’s box office performance during one of the promotions. Additionally, people slammed her for flaunting the Rolex watch she received from her parents as a gift after Daaku Maharaaj’s success. The film collected ₹90 crore in India and ₹125.8 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.