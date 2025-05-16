Jacqueline Fernandez paints Cannes Film Festival red in a gorgeous gown and a blinding diamond necklace. Pics

After dazzling in two gilded ivory looks, Jacqueline Fernandez walked the red carpet for the Women In Cinema gala as part of the Red Sea Film Foundation. For the occasion, she wore a romantic red gown and accessorised with blinding diamond jewels. Let's decode the actor's look. Jacqueline Fernandez attended the Women In Cinema event. (Reddit/BollyBlindsNGossip)

Painting the French Riviera red!

Jacqueline's red gown for the Women In Cinema gala features a strapless design, an inverted plunging U neckline, a corseted bodice with ties on the back, a fishtail skirt with a flared hem, and a cinched waist. She completed the ensemble by placing a matching drape over her arms. It comes decked in rose florets and a pleated design.

To accessorise the red gown, Jacqueline opted for diamond jewels. She wore a blinding necklace adorned with an emerald-cut diamond pendant, tear-drop diamond earrings, and a ring. With her long tresses tied in a side-parted coiffed hairdo to embrace old Hollywood glamour, she chose muted pink eye shadow, winged eyeliner, flushed cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, red lips, glowing highlighter, and darkened brows.

Jacqueline's two ivory looks

Earlier, the actor wore an ivory shirt dress to attend the Women In Cinema panel discussion. It features a collared neckline, front button closures, full-length sleeves folded till the elbows, and a figure-skimming silhouette. She layered the simple ensemble with a silver figure-hugging jewelled body accessory. It had chain detailing, circle amulets on the bodice and around her lower body, metal tassels, and arm bands.

Meanwhile, for the second look, Jacqueline wore a white shirt, pants, and a corset. The blouse features button closures on the front, a collared neckline, full-length sleeves, and cinched cuffs. The gilded corset -worn over the blouse - had glittering adornments, a plunging neckline, and a figure-hugging fit. A pair of straight-fit pants rounded off the ensemble.