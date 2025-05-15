Jacqueline Fernandez delighted to be an honouree at women in cinema initiative at Cannes Film Festival. See pics

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has reached the 78th Cannes Film Festival. The actor is one of the honorees at the women in cinema event as part of the Red Sea Film Foundation at Cannes this year. Jacqueline took to her Instagram account to post a series of pictures from her day at Cannes, where she was seen in a dazzling white ensemble. (Also read: Cannes Film Festival 2025 begins this week: From Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor, Bollywood stars to watch out for) Jacqueline Fernandez is all smiles at the women in cinema event at Cannes.

Jacqueline at Cannes

Jacqueline opted for a white look for the day event, as she was seen attending the event as part of the women in cinema event with several other honourees. The actor looked stunning in a pant suit which was styled with a bejeweled corset in the front. She kept her look simple yet elegant by keeping her hair open, and ditching neck pieces for earrings.

In the caption, she wrote, “Cannes Day 1 with @redseafilm Delighted to be an honouree at the women in cinema initiative that champions female storytellers.”

This is not the first time Jacqueline is at Cannes. Last year, she had attended the festival and walked the red carpet. In 2015, she was invited by the Queen of Malaysia, and she even attended Naomi Campbell’s 45th birthday party on a private yacht.

Indian stars at Cannes

Apart from Jacqueline, this year, several Indian stars are expected to be seen at the Cannes Film Festival. Those include star Alia Bhatt who will be making her debut, Cannes regular Aishwarya Rai, actors Ishan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor for the premiere of their film Homebound, and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore for the screening of her film Aranyer Din Ratri.

The Cannes Film Festival began on May 13 and will go on till May 24. Director Payal Kapadia is part of the main jury of the festival this year.