Cannes Film Festival 2025 begins this week: From Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor, Bollywood stars to watch out for

The 2025 Cannes Film Festival is all set to commence this week. One of the most prestigious film festivals in the world, this year no Indian film will be part of the main competition. However, Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound will feature on the Un Certain Regard section. Many Indian film personalities are also expected to attend the festival. (Also read: Cannes Film Festival 2025: No Indian film in Palme d'Or pursuit, but Payal Kapadia is on the jury) Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor, this year multiple stars from Bollywood will attend the Cannes Film Festival.

Alia Bhatt

Actor Alia Bhatt is all set to make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. She confirmed it during a recent media interaction in Mumbai.

Alia is global brand ambassador for Gucci, specifically being their first Indian global ambassador. She had made her debut at the Met Gala last year, wearing a stunning Sabyasachi sari for the occasion.

Aishwarya Rai

For most fans in India, Aishwarya Rai's Cannes appearances over the last two decades have been the main highlight. The actor has been a Cannes regular, and makes head-turning fashion statements on the red carpet there as a L’Oreal ambassador. All eyes will be on her this year as well.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives for the screening of the film Megalopolis at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes.(AFP)

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishan Khatter

The cast of Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound will be at the festival this year for the world premiere of the film in the Un Certain Regard category. Janhvi Kapoor and Ishan Khatter, who are the two main stars of the film, are expected to attend.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has backed Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound. He is expected to attend the festival. Reacting on the official selection of the film, Karan said, “This achievement is not just a win for our film industry, but a beacon of hope for emerging filmmakers, inspiring them to push boundaries and share their voices, rooted in our land!”

Sharmila Tagore

Veteran star Sharmila Tagore will be present at the Cannes Film Festival this year. She will be there for the world premiere of the restored version of the 1970 Satyajit Ray film, Aranyer Din Ratri (Days and Nights in the Forest). The film will be screened as part of the Cannes Classics this year. She has been part of the main jury at the festival in 2009.

Payal Kapadia

Writer-director Payal Kapadia is part of the main competition jury of the festival this year. She joins Halle Berry, Alba Rohrwacher, Leila Slimani, Jeremy Strong, Carlos Reygadas, Dieudo Hamadi, Hong Sangsoo in the cast which will be headed by acclaimed actor Juliette Binoche.

Payal's 2024 film All We Imagine As Light premiered at Cannes last year and won the Grand Prix.