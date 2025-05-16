Can something as simple as walking save you from cancer? Study answers

According to a new study, walking can significantly reduce your risk of cancer. While regular physical activity is already known to lower the risk of many chronic diseases, this research highlights just how powerful simple daily habits like walking can be for long-term health. Also read | Take a Walk Outdoor Day: 10 benefits of walking every day; ways to increase your daily steps Simple daily habits like walking can be very powerful for long-term health. (Shutterstock)

Findings of the study:

In a large-scale study conducted by the University of Oxford, researchers found a direct link between daily step count and a reduced risk of developing 13 different types of cancer. Over 85,000 participants in the UK were asked to wear fitness trackers and incorporate daily walking into their routines. After six years of follow-up, the findings were both clear and encouraging.

The researchers discovered that the more a person walked, the lower their cancer risk. However, noticeable benefits began only after reaching a minimum of 5,000 steps per day. Anything below that threshold did not show measurable health advantages.

How many steps should a person walk?

The study authors observed that with 7000 steps of daily walking, the risk of cancer was cut down by 11%, while with 9000 steps, the risk reduced by 16%. More than 9000 steps offered more benefits. The results varied slightly between men and women.

Is brisk walking healthy?(Shutterstock)

Does walking speed matter?

While brisk walking is generally associated with improved health outcomes, the study found that step count mattered more than walking intensity when it came to reducing cancer risk. In short, it’s not about how fast you walk—it’s about making sure you walk enough. Also read | Want long-term fat loss? Nutritionist says, walk it out; know 6 surprising benefits of walking over running

The many benefits of walking:

In a 2024 interview with HT lifestyle, Dr. Ravi Prakash, Senior Consultant, Cardiology, PSRI Hospital, said, “Walking is by far an excellent way to maintain your overall health. What more, you don’t need any expensive equipment or instruction to take that first step. You would be surprised to know that just 30 minutes of exercise every day can improve cardiovascular fitness, bone strength, reduce extra body fat, and increase muscular power and endurance. It can also lower your chances of acquiring problems including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis, and some malignancies.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.