Cannes Film Festival 2025: Jacqueline Fernandez embraces gilded glamour in two gorgeous ivory looks

Jacqueline Fernandez has arrived in Cannes. The actor kicked off her first day at the 78th Cannes Film Festival as one of the honorees at the Women In Cinema event as part of the Red Sea Film Foundation. She posted a series of pictures on social media, giving a glimpse of her two gorgeous ivory looks. Jacqueline Fernandez wears two gorgeous ivory looks at Cannes Film Festival.

Jacqueline Fernandez arrives in Cannes

Jacqueline posted pictures from the Women In Cinema panel discussion on Instagram with the caption, “Power-packed panel of ‘Women in Cinema’. We discussed our moments of challenges, joy, and dreams together. It’s amazing how cinema can unite us all.” The actor is seen having a conversation with other creators and showing off her two gorgeous looks in ivory outfits. Let's decode her glamorous looks.

What Jacqueline wore on Cannes Day 1

For her first look, the actor chose an ivory shirt dress featuring a collared neckline, front button closures, full-length sleeves folded till the elbows, and a figure-skimming silhouette. She layered the simple ensemble with a silver figure-hugging jewelled body accessory featuring chain detailing, circle amulets on the bodice and around her lower body, metal tassels, and arm bands.

Jacqueline accessorised the ensemble with black slingback pumps, a stylish bracelet watch, a statement ring, and dazzling earrings. With her hair tied in a sleek bubble-braid hairdo, she chose fuchsia pink lips, mascara-adorned lashes, feathered brows, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, pink eye shadow, and kohl-lined eyes for the glam.

For the second look, Jacqueline wore a white shirt featuring button closures on the front, a collared neckline, full-length sleeves, and cinched cuffs. She wore a gilded corset over the blouse featuring glittering adornments, a plunging neckline, and a figure-hugging fit. A pair of straight-fit pants rounded off the ensemble.

Jacqueline accessorised the outfit with silver pumps, pearl earrings, and a ring. With her tresses left loose in a side parting and styled with soft, blow-dried waves, she chose darkened brows, flushed cheeks, pink eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mauve lips, and glowing contours for the glam.