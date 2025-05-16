Laapataa Ladies’ 17-year-old star Nitanshi Goel makes stunning Cannes debut, gives veteran attendees tough competition

Laapataa Ladies' actor, 17-year-old Nitanshi Goel, debuted at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. She walked the prestigious red carpet in a custom-made black and gold gown by Jade by Monica and Karishma (MK) and attended the screening of the film Dossier 137 on May 15. Her gorgeous ensemble left the internet swooning, with many social media users saying that she is giving the veteran attendees tough competition. Laapataa Ladies actor Nitanshi Goel arrives for the screening of the film "Dossier 137" at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. (AFP)

Nitanshi Goel's Cannes debut: From Laapataa Ladies to the La Croisette

Styled by celebrity stylists duo Shrey and Urja and dressed by Jade by MK, Nitanshi Goel dazzled on the red carpet in a voluminous black and gold gown, which paid homage to Indian craftsmanship. It features a strapless neckline, a corseted bodice, a cinched waist, gold floral embroidery, a voluminous structure on the waist attached with a tulle overlay, a mermaid-like skirt, a train flowing on the back, and a floor-sweeping hem length.

Nitanshi and her stylists accessorised the ensemble with minimal additions, letting the elegant ensemble shine on its own. They chose a dainty gold swirl choker necklace, serpentine earrings, rings, and high heels. With her hair tied in a centre-parted sleek updo, the actor chose a minimal no-makeup makeup look for the red carpet. She wore pink lip gloss, feathered brows, kohl-lined eyes, flushed cheeks, and glowing highlighter.

What did the internet say?

The internet loved Nitanshi's glamorous avatar on the red carpet and couldn't stop gushing over ‘Phool’ (Nitanshi's character in Laapataa Ladies) reaching Cannes. Anonymous fashion and pop culture-based Instagram page Diet Sabya wrote, “A starrrrrr is born.” Several fans showered Nitanshi with compliments under Diet Sabya's post. Netflix India said, “I say phool marks for this look.” A comment said, “Phool Cannes pohoch gayi.”

A fan wrote, “Phool bloomed on the red carpet.” Another said, “The camera on the live stream of the red carpet was obsessed with her. Even veterans don't get this much screen time, as a debutant at Cannes, she did amazing.” A comment read, “Princesscore in every good way.”

Meanwhile, Nitanshi Goel debuted in Bollywood with Laapataa Ladies (2024) as lead Phool Kumari. The film also starred Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Shrivastava.