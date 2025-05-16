Nitanshi Goel makes Cannes red carpet debut with moving ode to Bollywood icons Madhubala, Sridevi, Hema, Rekha. See pics

Laapataa Ladies-fame actor Nitanshi Goel made a stunning debut on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet on Thursday. The 17-year-old starlet first appeared in an ivory saree and an elaborate hairdo that paid tribute to some of the most iconic female stars of Hindi cinema. Nitanshi then changed into a black gown for another appearance on the famed red carpet. Nitanshi Goel walked the Cannes red carept in a black cage gown (L) but first appeared at the India Pavillion in an ivory saree (R).

Nitanshi Goel's tribute to Bollywood icons

Nitanshi's first look at the French Riviera saw her draped in an ivory saree. She appeared at the India Pavillion at Cannes in a look that caught the attention of fans as her hair was adorned with pins featuring the faces of some of the most iconic and successful female stars in Bollywood history, including Madhubala, Meena Kumari, Rekha, Waheeda Rehman, Sridevi, Nutan, Hema Malini, and Vyjanthimala. According to India Today, she was styled by Shrey and Urja for the day, who kept accessories minimal. Nitanshi's outfit also paid tribute to Indian craftsmanship. The blouse was intricately handcrafted with pearl and bead detailing, reminiscent of vintage Indian heirloom work.

Nitanshi Goel's tribute to Indian cinema icons at her Cannes debut.

Later in the evening, Nitanshi walked the red carpet in an elaborate black gown with gold embroidery on it. The teenage star, who shot to fame with the Oscar-bound Laapataa Ladies in 2023, attended the screening of the film Dossier 137. The outfit seemed to flirt a little with Cannes' new dress code that bans anything extravagant and with a long tail, so as to not inconvenience others on the red carpet

Speaking to Brut from the red carpet, Nitanshi said, "I am feeling very excited. I have butterflies in my stomach. Oh my God! This really feels like a dream come true. It feels incredibly special to be here at Cannes this year. It's my first time, and I am feeling very overwhelmed, and very grateful to be able to represent India on the global stage."

About Cannes 2025

Apart from Nitanshi, this year, several Indian stars are expected to be seen at the Cannes Film Festival, including Alia Bhatt who will be making her debut, Cannes regular Aishwarya Rai, actors Ishan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor for the premiere of their film Homebound, and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore for the screening of her film Aranyer Din Ratri.

The Cannes Film Festival began on May 13 and will continue until May 24. Director Payal Kapadia is part of this year's main jury.