‘All the moments leading to this were worth it’: Laapataa Ladies actor Nitanshi Goel to make Cannes debut this year

Laapataa Ladies actor Nitanshi Goel is all set join the bigwigs of Bollywood like Aishwarya Rai and Alia Bhatt, as she prepares to debut at this year's Cannes Film festival. Nitanshi Goel to walk the red carpet at the 78th Cannes film festival(Photo: Sarang Gupta)

(Also read: 5 Indian films to be screened at Cannes Film Festival 2025: Tanvi The Great, Homebound, Aranyer Din Ratri)

‘All the moments leading to this were worth it’

The 17-year-old actor will be one of the representatives of the beauty brand L'Oréal Paris which has been associated with Cannes for 28 years now. The actor took to her Instagram and announced the news to her fans. She shared an unboxing video where she revealed different cosmetic products from the beauty brand and also tooka cute picture of herself with a polaroid camera. “All the moments leading to this were worth it. Excited to walk the red carpet at Cannes film festival this year as Loreal Paris partner,” she said in the video.

She captioned the video, “Cannes Calling. From watching Cannes Film festival moments on screens to living one, I will be walking my very first red carpet. It’s more than a debut, it’s a piece of my heart, a lot of dreams, and a little bit of India with me. Feeling all the emotions. Holding on to all the gratitude. Honoured to be here as a L’Oréal Paris partner.”

Other Indian celebs at Cannes this year

The 78th Cannes film festival will host a bevy of Indian stars. Writer-director Payal Kapadia is part of the main competition jury of the festival this year.

Cannes regular Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will walk the red carpet yet again as L’Oreal's ambassador. This will be her 23rd year at the prestigious film festival. Alia Bhatt will also be making her debut as L'Oréal Paris global brand ambassador.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter will also walk the red carpet for the first time as their film, Homebound, will make its premier at the Un Certain Regard category. Film's director Neeraj Ghaywan and producer Karan Johar are also expected to be at the festival.

Veteran star Sharmila Tagore along with Simi Garewal will also be present for the world premiere of the restored version of the 1970 Satyajit Ray film, Aranyer Din Ratri (Days and Nights in the Forest).