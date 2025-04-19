Rekha asked Laapataa Ladies star Nitanshi Goel, ‘Itni roti kyu ho?’ Here's what she said

Actor Nitanshi Goel earned widespread recognition and love for her performance in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies last year. The 17 year-old actor played Phool in the film. Recently, she met Rekha at an event and even clicked a selfie with her. But what did Rekha tell her? Speaking to a paparazzo account, Nitanshi said that Rekha asked her why she cries so much! (Also read: Laapataa Ladies' 17-year-old Nitanshi Goel beats Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to win IIFA Best Actress; breaks down on stage) Rekha congratulated Nitanshi Goel and clicked a picture with her recently.

What Rekha told Nitanshi

Recalling the moment, Nitanshi said, “Bohot badi baat hei mere liye. Kaun Rekha ji ka fan nahi hei? Main jab unse milne gayi… the way she knew ki IIFA mei main royi thi, meri kya speech thi, maine kya bola tha… Unhone mujhe iss tarike se kaha ki, ‘Nitanshi, tum itni roti kyu ho? Itne pyaari sapne dekhti ho, please sapne aise hi dekhte raho.’ (It was a big moment for me. Who is not a fan of her? When I met her, she already knew that I had won at IIFA and cried on stage, and then she said, 'Why did you cry? You have such beautiful dreams, keep dreaming them)"

‘Jis tarike se woh mujhse mili…’

She concluded by saying, "Jis tarike se woh mujhse mili, aur woh janti thi ki main kaun hu, ye mere liye bohot, bohot badi baat hain (The manner in which she met me and that she knew that I exist is truly a big deal for me).”

Nitanshi won in the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Female) category at IIFA Awards 2025 last month. She beat Alia Bhatt (Jigra), Katrina Kaif (Merry Christmas), Yami Gautam (Article 370), and Shraddha Kapoor (Stree 2) to clinch her first major acting award. During the speech, she was overcome with emotions. Nitanshi almost choked on her tears, and thanked the film's team and her family.

Laapataa Ladies, released internationally as Lost Ladies, tells the story of two newlywed brides who are mistakenly exchanged during a train ride to their husbands' homes.