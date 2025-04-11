Nitanshi Goel pauses ramp walk to touch Hema Malini's feet, hug Sushmita Sen. Watch

Nitanshi Goel seeks Hema Malini's blessings

Nitanshi stole the spotlight on Thursday at a fashion show in Mumbai, serving up a dazzling runway walk. But what truly showcased her character was the respect she paid to her seniors. In a display of humility, Nitanshi paused her show-stopping walk to touch the feet of Hema, seeking her blessings. She then shared a warm hug with former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. The video of the moment has surfaced on social media.

In the video, Nitanshi is seen bringing her ramp walk to a pause to pay respects to Hema Malini, seated in the front row. The veteran actor, who was wearing a red saree, was visibly moved as Nitanshi bent down to touch her feet in a gesture of deep respect. She smiled and placed her hand on her chest, acknowledging Nitanshi’s gesture.

Nitanshi then walked over to greet Sushmita, who was also seated near the runway. The two shared a warm hug and exchanged a few words. Sushmita appeared delighted by Nitanshi’s gesture and enthusiastically clapped for Nitanshi as she resumed her walk.

More about Nitanshi

Nitanshi won praise for her role in Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao. Laapataa Ladies was released in theatres in March 2024. It follows the story of two brides named Phool (Nitanshi) and Jaya (Pratibha Ranta), who accidentally get swapped during a train journey. Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam and Geeta Aggarwal Sharma also round out the cast of Laapataa Ladies.

It has been produced by Kiran's Kindling Pictures, Aamir Khan Productions and Jio Studios. Laapataa Ladies is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogues were written by Sneha Desai with additional dialogues by Divyanidhi Sharma. The film was also India's official entry to Oscars 2025 but failed to make a cut to the shortlist.