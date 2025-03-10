Laapataa Ladies' 17-year-old Nitanshi Goel beats Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to win IIFA Best Actress; breaks down on stage

The field in the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Female) category at IIFA Awards 2025 was stacked. There were three of the most popular female stars of their generation, alongside a powerhouse performer known for critically-acclaimed performances. Yet, all of them were beaten by a 17-year-old newcomer. (Also read: IIFA Awards 2025 full list of winners: Laapataa Ladies sweeps most major awards, Kartik Aaryan takes home Best Actor) Nitanshi Goel beat heavyweight stars in the Best Actress category at IIFA Awards 2025.

At the prestigious IIFA Awards 2025, actor Nitanshi Goel's journey from debutant to ‘best actress’ was nothing short of extraordinary.

Nitanshi Goel's Best Actress win

The actor, who made her debut in Kiran Rao's acclaimed film Laapataa Ladies, found herself overwhelmed with emotions as she accepted the award for her portrayal of Phool Kumari in the film. Veterans Boman Irani and Bobby Deol presented her with the award, and Nitanshi stunned attendees in a mesmerising ruby-red gown.

However, it was her heartfelt acceptance speech that truly moved the audience. Overcome with emotions, Nitanshi almost choked on her tears, while thanking the film's team and her family.

Nitanshi beat Alia Bhatt (Jigra), Katrina Kaif (Merry Christmas), Yami Gautam (Article 370), and Shraddha Kapoor (Stree 2) to bag her first major acting award. While speaking to ANI about the win, she said, "I wasn't expecting this," adding, "I was hoping Laapataa Ladies would win big, but I didn't think I would win myself. The other nominees were incredible, and I'm a huge fan of all of them. I'm truly overwhelmed by the love I've received."

Nitanshi on her teary-eyed speech

Asked about the emotional moment when she couldn't hold back tears, she revealed, "It's become a thing now. Honestly, I couldn't stop crying because winning this award is a dream come true for every actor, and it's finally come true for me. I'm just so grateful."

After receiving the honour, Nitanshi spoke about the overwhelming nature of the moment. "The first thing I did was cry and try to put together a speech because I couldn't believe it was happening. Then I gave my mom a big hug, and a huge hug to Kiran ma'am. It was all just happy tears," she said.

Looking to the future, Nitanshi expressed excitement about working with more stars. "There are so many people on my list," she said, adding, "But Shah Rukh sir tops the chart, followed by Kartik Aaryan. It would be amazing to work with any of them."

All about Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies, released internationally as Lost Ladies, is a 2023 Hindi-language comedy-drama directed by Kiran Rao. It tells the story of two newlywed brides who are mistakenly exchanged during a train ride to their husbands' homes.

The film, which also stars Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Ravi Kishan, garnered praise for its compelling story and performances.

(With ANI inputs)