Monday, Mar 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
IIFA Awards 2025 full list of winners: Laapataa Ladies sweeps most major awards, Kartik Aaryan takes home Best Actor

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 10, 2025 08:51 AM IST

IIFA Awards 2025 full list of winners: Laapataa Ladies won 10 awards on the big night, and Kill followed with 4.

IIFA Awards 2025 full list of winners: The Silver Jubilee edition of the IIFA Awards were held on Sunday in Jaipur in a glittering ceremony attended by the biggest names in Bollywood. After the digital awards on Saturday, the film awards were given out on Sunday, with Laapataa Ladies emerging as the big winner of the night. The Kiran Rao film won 10 awards. Kartik Aaryan also won big, while Kill also took home multiple trophies. (Also read: IIFA Digital Awards 2025 full list of winners: Best Film goes to Amar Singh Chamkila; Panchayat Season 3 is Best Series)

IIFA Awards 2025 full list of winners: Kartik Aaryan won Best Actor for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.
IIFA Awards 2025 full list of winners: Kartik Aaryan won Best Actor for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Check out full list of winners:

Best Picture - Laapataa Ladies

Best Performance In A Leading Role (Male) - Kartik Aaryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Best Performance In A Leading Role (Female) - Nitanshi Goel (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Direction - Kiran Rao (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Performance In A Negative Role - Raghav Juyal (Kill)

Best Performance In A Supporting Role (Female) - Janki Bodiwala (Shaitaan)

Best Performance In A Supporting Role (Male) - Ravi Kishan (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Story (Original) In The Popular Category - Biplab Goswami (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Story (Adapted) - Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, and Anukriti Pandey (Merry Christmas)

Best Directorial Debut - Kunal Kemmu (Madgaon Express)

Best Debut (Male) - Lakshya Lalwani (Kill)

Best Debut (Female) - Pratibha Ranta (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Music Director - Ram Sampath (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Lyrics - Prashant Pandey (Sajni from Laapataa Ladies)

Best Singer (Male) - Jubin Nautiyal (Dua from Article 370)

Best Singer (Female) - Shreya Ghoshal (Ami Je Tomar 3.0 from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Best Sound Design - Subash Sahoo, Boloy Kumar Doloi, Rahul Karpe (Kill)

Best Screenplay - Sneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Dialogue - Arjun Dhawan, Aditya Dhar, Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Monal Thaakar (Article 370)

Best Editing - Jabeen Merchant (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Cinematography - Rafey Mahmood (Kill)

Best Choreography - Bosco-Caesar (Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz)

Best Special Effects - Red Chillies VFX (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Outstanding Achievement In Indian Cinema - Rakesh Roshan

About IIFA Awards 2025

The IIFA 2025 began in Jaipur on March 8 and concluded on March 9. The awards show saw performances by Kareena Kapoor Khan, where she paid tribute to her grandfather, legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor; along with Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi, and Kartil Aaryan also taking to the stage.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
