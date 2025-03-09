IIFA Digital Awards 2025 full list of winners: Best Film goes to Amar Singh Chamkila; Panchayat Season 3 is Best Series

The IIFA 2025 kicked off on Saturday in Jaipur with their awards being doled out in the OTT category. Amazon Prime Video, Netflix emerged as the biggest winners as Panchayat and Amar Singh Chamkila nabbed multiple awards. (Also read: At IIFA 2025 so far: Shah Rukh Khan gets superstar's welcome, Madhuri Dixit dazzles Jaipur, Kareena leaves with kids) IIFA Digital Awards list of winners: Kriti Sanon accepts the Best Actress award for Do Patti.

Check out full list of winners:

Film Category

Best Film: Amar Singh Chamkila

Performance in a Leading Role, Female (Film): Kriti Sanon for Do Patti

Performance in a Leading Role, Male (Film): Vikrant Massey for Sector 36

Best Direction (Film): Imtiaz Ali for Amar Singh Chamkila

Performance in a Supporting Role, Female (Film): Anupriya Goenka for Berlin

Performance in a Supporting Role, Male (Film): Deepak Dobriyal for Sector 36

Best Story Original (Film): Kanika Dhillon for Do Patti

Series Category:

Best Series: Panchayat Season 3

Performance in a Leading Role, Female (Series): Shreya Chaudhry for Bandish Bandits Season 2

Performance in a Leading Role, Male (Series): Jitendra Kumar for Panchayat Season 3

Direction (Series): Deepak Kumar Mishra for Panchayat Season 3

Performance in a Supporting Role, Female (Series): Sanjeeda Shaikh for Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Performance in a Supporting Role, Male (Series): Faisal Malik for Panchayat Season 3

Miscellaneous

Best Story Original (Series): Kota Factory Season 3

Best Reality or Best Non-scripted series: Fabulous Lives Vs. Bollywood Wives

Best Docuseries/Docu Film: Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous

Best Title Track: Anurag Saikia for Ishq Hai from Mismatched Season 3

What's next at IIFA 2025?

The grand IIFA Awards Night, which is set to take place on March 9, will feature a special celebration of the iconic film Sholay on its 50th anniversary, with an exclusive screening at the famous Raj Mandir Cinema. Legendary MMA fighter and combat sports trailblazer Anthony Pettis will also make a special appearance.

This year, the audience will see Kartik Aaryan as the host of the IIFA Awards. Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, will be seen performing at the 25th edition of IIFA, and she will pay tribute to her grandfather, legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor, at the awards show.