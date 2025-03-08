At IIFA 2025 so far: Shah Rukh Khan gets superstar's welcome, Madhuri Dixit dazzles Jaipur, Kareena leaves with kids

It's the IIFA weekend and the stars are all in Jaipur for it. On Friday, actors Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit arrived in the Pink City for the awards show while more stars flew in on Saturday. Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Kareena Kapoor are all in Jaipur for IIFA.

Shah Rukh Khan lands in Jaipur

Shah Rukh Khan got the usual superstar treatment as soon as he landed in Jaipur. Fans and photographer surrounded his car as he waved to them and blew kisses. He was seen in a white shirt and blue pants, with sunglasses on and his hair in a shaggy look. IIFA also shared pictures and videos of the star arriving at the hotel.

Madhuri and Kareena at IIFA

Also on Friday, actor Madhuri Dixit was part of a panel discussion with Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga. The session was called The Journey of Women in Cinema, which kickstarted the 2025 IIFA Weekend. She talked about pay parity in Hindi cinema how it is still a distant dream as women have to repeatedly prove themselves and demonstrate their ability to draw audiences to theatres.

"For the women, they have to prove themselves time and again and to say that we are equal and we can draw an audience, but you have to prove it every single time. And yes, there is still a disparity," Dixit, who most recently featured in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, said.

On Saturday, actor Kareena Kapoor was spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai, leaving for the awards show with her older son Taimur. Kareena is attending the 25th edition of IIFA as a performer, and she will pay tribute to her grandfather and legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor at the awards show.

About IIFA 2025: Date, hosts and more

The 25th edition of IIFA will take place on March 8 and 9 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The event will also feature a special celebration of the iconic film Sholay on its 50th anniversary, with an exclusive screening at the famous Raj Mandir Cinema. The event will also see legendary MMA fighter and combat sports trailblazer Anthony Pettis making a special appearance.

This year, the audience will see Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar as the hosts of the IIFA Awards.