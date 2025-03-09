Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

As internet obsesses over Shahid Kapoor's IIFA 2025 reunion with ex Kareena Kapoor, he says ‘it’s totally normal for us'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 09, 2025 06:54 AM IST

At IIFA 2025, Shahid and Kareena's friendly interaction surprised fans, though Shahid called it a 'normal' meeting.

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's sweet reunion at IIFA 2025 has taking over our social media feed. During the press conference of IIFA 2025 on Saturday, Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor were spotted sharing a warm moment. The two stars, who were once one of Bollywood's most loved couples, were seen hugging and chatting as paparazzi captured the rare interaction. (Also read: Exes Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor share a hug at IIFA 2024, happy fans call it a ‘miracle’: Watch)

Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan during the IIFA Awards.(PTI)
Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan during the IIFA Awards.(PTI)

While their unexpected interaction may have come as a happy surprise for their fans, for the Kabir Singh actor, it was a 'totally normal' moment with his ex-lover and co-star Kareena Kapoor.

Shahid's take on people love of the Kareena moment

Speaking with media on green carpet of IIFA digital awards, Shahid briefly addressed his reunion with Kareena when asked. He said, "For us, it's nothing new...aaj stage pe mile aur hum log idhar udhar milte rehte (today we met on stage but we keep running into each other here and there) hai but it's totally normal for us...if people felt nice, it's nice."

Bebo and Shahid were in a relationship in the 2000s and starred together in several films, including Fida, Chup Chup Ke, and Jab We Met. Their on-screen chemistry made them a fan favourite. The two, however, parted ways just before Jab We Met was filmed.

Years later, Kareena married Saif Ali Khan and had two sons, while Shahid tied the knot with Mira Rajput and now has a son and a daughter.

What's happening at IIFA?

The 25th edition of IIFA is being held in Jaipur, Rajasthan. On Sunday, both Shahid and Kareena are going to perform. While Shahid will groove to his hit songs, the audience will see Kareena paying tribute to her grandfather and legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

(With ANI inputs)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On