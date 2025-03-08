Exes Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor share a hug at IIFA 2024, happy fans call it a ‘miracle’: Watch

The two were clicked by paparazzi as they shared a hug and chatted away as those around them looked on.

Lifelong fans of Geet and Aditya (their characters from the hit Jab We Met) were happiest to see their friendly interaction, years after the public split. “Finally acting like matured individuals,” wrote a person. “Miracle ✨ Happy to see this,” wrote another. “Omg kya ho gaya yeh (What has happened),” asked another.

Kareena and Shahid's history

Kareena and Shahid dated for a long while in late 2000s and starred together in movies like Fida, Chup Chup Ke and Jab We Met. Fans loved them as a couple on screen and also in real life. However, the couple split soon before Jab We Met began shoot. A few years later, Kareena married actor Saif Ali Khan and had two sons with him. Shahid married Mira Rajput and has a son and a daughter with her.

Shahid, Kareena and the rest are in Jaipur for the IIFA 2025. Kareena will be performing on stage during the main event and will also pay a tribute to her grandfather Raj Kapoor.

IIFA 2025: Schedule, hosts and more

The 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is held in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The festivities started on Saturday, March 8, with the Sobha Realty IIFA Digital Awards Co-Presented By NEXA as they make their debut, celebrating the innovative brilliance of OTT and digital entertainment and underscoring IIFA's embrace of the industry's evolving landscape.

The grand finale will be held on Sunday, March 9. It will honour cinematic excellence and celebrate Indian cinema's profound impact on the global stage. This year, the audience see Kartik Aaryan as the host of the IIFA Awards.

The 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) is bound to make all cinema buffs nostalgic with a special celebration of Ramesh Sippy's iconic film 'Sholay'.