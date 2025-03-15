Laapata Ladies actor Nitanshi Goel on being compared to Shraddha Kapoor: It's a huge compliment

Recently, Nitanshi Goel celebrated a year of her breakthrough performance in Laapataa Ladies, and the actor insists that the past year has done “wonders for me”. “The fact that people still talk about it and my character Phool, it's so special because it's the kind of film that stays with you. It’s been a year, but it still feels that it was just yesterday that we were doing promotions, and someone recognised me as Phool on the streets. It has just been about looking at things with gratitude and celebrating the love that the film continues to receive,” Nitanshi Goel says. Nitanshi Goel(Photo: Sarang Gupta)

Having started her acting journey at a young age has had its share of challenges, but the 17-year-old looks at only the positives of it. “I feel lucky to have discovered my passion so early and to be able to do what I love every single day. When you grow up in the industry, it comes with its own set of challenges, but the camera has seen me grow up and evolve, and it sounds and feels very fitting for me,” she insists.

Ask Nitanshi how being a Gen-Z actor in Bollywood today is different and she says, “We have a lot of time to learn, evolve and have fun with our projects. There's also a lot of shift in the storytelling. There are fresh and relatable characters that are being written, something that all of us also connect with. I am mesmerised by the timeless charm of cinema, so I want to be a blend of both Gen Z and the classic cinema.”

Nitanshi shares that often on her social media, fans compare her to actor Shraddha Kapoor in her early days and she sees it as a “huge compliment”. “Whenever I see someone writing in my comments that I look like Shraddha Kapoor in her early years, mera din ban jata hai. Main sochti hun unhe kitne saare phool main reply mein de dun waapas,” she says, adding, “Shraddha ma’am has this effortless charm and she's always been loved for her warmth and relatability. So, if people see even a little bit of her in me, it's a huge compliment. I had seen a dance video where she was dancing to Sun Saathiya (from ABCD 2), and that used to play in my house every day 24x7. I used to keep copying her dance steps and keep practicing into the mirror. All of her choreography, her dancing and her acting, I am obsessed with her. I will stand by as her biggest fan always.”

The young actor also featured in the UK Top 50 Asian celebrities in the world’s list alongside actors Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Simone Ashley amongst others. Reflecting on the achievement, Nitanshi says, “It’s an unusual feeling just seeing my name alongside such icons. It is so humbling and motivating at the same time. I have always strived to do work that reaches people beyond borders, and this just makes me want to push myself even more. When I saw the list, I saw my favourites (actor) Hania Aamir, (actor-singer) Diljit Dosanjh paaji, and I felt that my name has come in the best list. I was really doing Balle Balle on Diljit paaji’s song.”