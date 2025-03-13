Shraddha Kapoor reacts to theory calling her asli villain of horror comedy universe: ‘Main Shakti Kapoor ki beti hun…’

One of the biggest topics of debate after Stree 2’s much-awaited release last year was who deserves major credit for the horror comedy’s success — Shraddha Kapoor the mystery woman or Rajkummar Rao aka Dil Ka Darzee Vicky. Well, the team finally came together recently and reached an agreement. After Shraddha, Rajkummar and their co-stars Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee fought over the film’s credit in a hilarious round-table with director Amar Kaushik, the Chanderi gang shared that Stree 2 belongs to the audience. Well, the team has now shared their thoughts on a viral fan theory. Shraddha Kapoor

Ahead of Stree 2’s premiere on television, the Chanderi gang decided to react to viral fan theories about the film and the Maddock horror comedy universe. As most fans know by now, Shraddha Kapoor revealed her identity as Stree’s daughter in the sequel last year. However, she kept her name under wraps. Well, in the video, Shraddha begins by reading out a theory about her character: “‘Mujhe aisa lagta hai ki Shraddha Kapoor ka character hi poore universe ka asli villain hai. Woh Vicky ko use karke sab ko khatam kar rahi hai aur apni shaktiyan badha rahi hai. End mein poori duniya takeover kar legi’. Yaar, kyunki main Shakti Kapoor ki beti hun naa…”

Shraddha left everyone in splits before adding, “Idea bohot achha hai, mazza aayega!” Well, that is a fun theory. Let us tell you another one which was doing the rounds on the internet some time back. According to this rumour, Shraddha will apparently be a part of all 8 films in the horror comedy universe, which were announced in Maddock’s line up at the beginning of this year — 2025 will begin with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Thama and Shakti Shalini, followed by Bhediya 2, Chamunda, Stree 3, Maha Munjya, Pehla Mahayudh and Doosara Mahayudh. But we’ll have to wait to see if this one is true or not! What do you think?