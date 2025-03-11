Shraddha Kapoor or Rajkummar Rao: Whose film is Stree 2? Actors fight in new video, finally reach an agreement; watch

Last year, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor returned to theatres as Vicky and his mystery girl with Stree 2. The sequel, which came six years after their blockbuster horror comedy Stree (2018), became a huge success, making new records at the box office. Everything from the script to the performances, background score and one-liners won hearts! Needless to say, the star cast was a dream team with Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana reprising their beloved characters from the first film, while Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah Bhatia delivered iconic cameos. But the biggest debate post release was — who deserves major credit for making the film a hit: Shraddha or Rajkummar? Shraddha Kapoor vs Rajkummar Rao on Stree 2's credit debate

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s fans had Twitter wars over this credit debate, which soon led to rumours of a rift between the two actors. Well, they have now gotten together for a new video, where they once and for all end the debate by reaching an agreement. In this clip, Shraddha and Rajkummar were joined by their director Amar Kaushik as well as their co-stars Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana on a roundtable. Abhishek began by calling the film his, followed by Shraddha laughing and claiming that Stree 2 belongs to her. Rajkummar went on to casually state that audiences know it's his film. But they were all in for a surprise when Aparshakti warned them, “Baat khulegi toh door tak jaayegi.”

In the end, the team acknowledged that Stree 2 is the audiences’ film, and it belongs to the viewers who made it a hit. This was their way of using the absurd credit controversy and making it into a promotional video, announcing the horror comedy’s release on television. Well, fans loved it! In the comment section below, one social media user shared, “Its nice when people address the rumours with humour rather than boring diplomacy,” whereas another netizen claimed, “They used that credit controversy in right way😂.” Another comment read, “Haha sweet, they even took the bullshit of people talking against different cast and made it as meme for promotion.”

After this fun reunion, we can’t wait to see the team together again in Stree 3.