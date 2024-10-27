When Shraddha Kapoor revealed she only had a cameo in Rajkummar Rao’s Stree, requested makers for a full role; watch

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s chemistry was a major highlight of the iconic 2018 horror comedy Stree. Their fresh on screen pairing, the sweet innocent romance and the mystery behind Shraddha’s character which became almost as big a riddle as ‘Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara’. Fans finally took a breath of relief when Shraddha revealed her identity in Stree 2 this year. But did you know Shraddha was not a part of the original star cast of Stree? The actor was only approached for a special appearance by director Amar Kaushik and producer Dinesh Vijan. Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in a still from Stree 2

Shraddha revealed this last year in an interview with News 18. She had shared, “When Stree was offered to me, they offered it to me as a cameo. They offered it to me as a special appearance. And I just was so amazed and so entertained with the premise of the film being about, having a larger social message in an entertaining manner that I requested them that, you know, can we, can I be a part of the cast, and actually can this not be a special appearance? I want to, I don’t want to feel that this a special appearance and they completely agreed to that.”

This video has resurfaced on Reddit and has garnered many reactions from fans of the horror comedy franchise. Under the thread, one social media user opined, “Her character looked like extended cameo only,” whereas a Rajkummar fan claimed, “It is an out and out RKR film. She only keep twirling her hair . Source - saw the movie last weekend on prime. 😀” Another comment read: “So she first lobbied to get her role extended, changed the script. Then hogged the sequel. 😂”

Fans are now eagerly waiting to see Shraddha back in Stree 3, where she will hopefully reveal her character’s name to the audience.