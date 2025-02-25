Nitanshi Goel: For me, fashion is a mix of comfort, confidence and self-expression

Laapataa Ladies fame Nitanshi Goel might just be a teenager, but due to her profession of acting, she has been around glamour since a very young age. Ask her how it has formed her fashion understanding and Nitanshi Goel says, “For me, fashion is a mix of comfort, confidence and self-expression. It's not just about following trends, but about wearing what makes you feel like the best version of yourself. It has helped me show different sides of my personality.” Nitanshi Goel looks effortlessly graceful in W for Woman’s printed chiffon floral dress(Photo: Sarang Gupta)

Outfit: Szabo Sihag | Volume meets drama in Szabo Sihag’s asymmetrical puff sleeve crop top paired with a skirt. The actor pairs the look with earrings from Vintage Snob. The baked delicacies come from the kitchens of Nikkita Pereira, Swheta Mutreja, Anannya Borgohain, Smoor and Poetry by Love and Cheesecake(Photo: Sarang Gupta)

The actor admits that her fashion choices have been influenced by some classic Bollywood actors. “From Rekha ji, as a fashion icon, to Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra ma’am with how they experiment with global fashion, and how Alia Bhatt ma’am keeps it fresh, yet effortless. All of them have a part in influencing my fashion understanding,” she says, adding, “And not just Bollywood icons, sometimes everyday people impact my fashion sense, like whenever I see someone owning their style with confidence, that inspires me the most.”

Outfit: AKHL Studio | Bag: 3.10 by Guggi | Nitanshi stuns in AKHL Studio’s strapless, silver-and-gold tulle dress decked with intricate embroidery. The look is complemented by a matching 3.10 by Guggi bag(Photo: Sarang Gupta)

So, is she someone who keeps up with fashion trends? “I do keep an eye on trends. I like learning about them, but I don't follow all of them blindly. If something resonates with me, I will try it out, but I will always make sure it aligns with my personal style and my personality. I feel the best way to stay fashionable is to know what works for you and then mix it up with trends, in a way that it still feels like your own,” she responds.

Outfit: W for Woman | Nitanshi looks graceful in W for Woman’s printed chiffon floral dress, a perfect pick for a breezy day(Photo: Sarang Gupta)

Nitanshi also shares her fashion dos and don’ts: “The best 3 dos for me are, firstly wear what makes you feel good because if you feel confident, it will always look great no matter what you're wearing. Secondly, a tip for all my girl besties is to invest in good basic, they never go of style, and even I have learned that from my female besties. And the third would be to play around with colours and silhouettes as fashion should be fun.” She adds, “And my don't is that don't be afraid to repeat outfits. If you love something, wear it again and maybe try in a new way.”

Outfit: Geisha Designs | The actor is radiant in this crystal gown by Geisha Designs with soft ruffles and delicate embroidery. The outfit was paired with Jeetinder Sandhu shoes(Photo: Sarang Gupta)

Being a part of the social media generation can be pressurising, but not for Nitanshi. “Social media actually inspires me. When I see people making fashion statements in Gen-Z, I take inspiration from there be it on pinterest or Instagram. For something as basic as how to style my shirt differently, I seek out help from social media. As a Gen-Z actor, it is exciting because we have so many ways to connect with people beyond films through social media and we can be open, however we want to,” she ends.

