World Hindi Day 2025| Laapataa Ladies actor Nitanshi Goel on representing the language globally: For me, Hindi is home

For actor Nitanshi Goel, being called a Hindi film actor gives her immense sense of joy and pride. On World Hindi Day today, she explains, “To be called a Hindi film actor, it just fills me with so much pride and love for my country and language. Even when I travel to foreign countries, if I spot an Indian, the first thing to come out my mouth is Namaste, and it makes you feel warm. Suddenly you feel you have a family even there, so the language special that way.” Nitanshi Goel on World Hindi Day

Explaining her connect with the language, Nitanshi Goel shares, “Hindi is the language that connects me with millions of people. It is the language that we first learn. In school, to celebrate Hindi Diwas, we would recite (poet) Premchand sir’s poems. From then to now in films, whenever I speak it Hindi, it makes me feel connected to the audience so much. It makes the entire thing feel so authentic. It’s a beautiful language.” She adds, “The versatility of Hindi is magical. Wo poetry bhi ho sakti hai, smart bhi ho sakti hai, aur wo aapki dil ki baat bhi bayaan kar sakti hai. It gives a homely feeling. For me, Hindi is home.”

World Hindi Day is a marked to celebrate the power of the language across the globe and for the 17-year-old, she also tries to propagate the language on a global stage whenever she gets the chance. “Main bhi baahar jake Hindi mein hi baat karna prefer karti hun. There are so many wonderful actors as well who represent Hindi so well, be it Amitabh Bachchan sir, Pankaj Tripathi sir or Manoj Bajpayee sir. They feel that it’s a responsibility to continue the legacy of Hindi. As a fan of their work, I admire the way they feel pride in speaking in Hindi, and I try to continue that whenever I go on a global stage,” she says.

Nitanshi also reveals her favourite Hindi saying that she also follows in life: “Yun hi nahi mil jati rahi ko manzil, ek junoon sa dil mein jagana padta hai. Ek din pucha maine chidiya se ki kaise bana aashiyana, wo boli bharni padti hai udaan baar baar aur tinka tinka uthana padta hai.”

Many people in India still consider Hindi as a basis of discrimination, with it being considered lower than English in society. Ask about it and Nitanshi has a contrasting view: “Jo hindi ache se bolta hai unki izzat actually zyada ki jati hai. It’s so impressive to see that especially in today’s time. When I speak in Hindi during interviews people get really amazed. I just feel Hindi adds in a lot of love. Jab main Hindi mein baat karti hun, main logon se better connect kar pati hun. Aur log bhi mere bhav zyada ache se samajh pate hain.”