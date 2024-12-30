Laapataa Ladies actor Nitanshi Goel reveals Kriti Sanon's compliment for her: I see younger version of myself in you

Nitanshi spoke about a scene that made team cry

Talking about a scene in Laapataa Ladies, Nitanshi said, "The scene in the film where Phool breaks down inside the public toilet at the railway station was completely improvised. I told Kiran (Rao) ma'am that Phool is vulnerable and I believe she should cry. She asked me to follow my gut, and that I did. And after we shot that scene, everyone was crying and clapping."

Kriti Sanon complimented her for film

She also spoke about her biggest compliment for Laapataa Ladies. "I recently met Kriti Sanon at an award function. I remember I kept glancing at her like a fangirl, and I was preparing in my head how to say hi to her, how do I meet her. And amidst this, she herself came to meet me and what she said next just took my heart away. She told me, 'Nitanshi, I see little Kriti in you. I see the younger version of myself in you. And I wish to see you work in really good films. I wish to see you kill it on screen.' I was so overwhelmed when she said that. It was such a huge moment for me," added Nitanshi.

About Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, is a gently subversive feminist drama set in rural India in the early 2000s. The film follows two brides who get swapped on the day of their wedding during a train ride. It stars Nitanshi and Pratibha Ranta as the brides Phool and Jaya, respectively, with Sparsh Shrivastav playing the hapless groom in search of his wife. Chhaya Kadam, Ravi Kishan, and Geeta Agrawal Sharma round out its cast.

It was picked up as India's official entry by the Film Federation of India (FFI) in September this year. But Laapataa Ladies failed to make it to the shortlist of 15 films that will be vying for a spot in the final five.