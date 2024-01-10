World Hindi Day: Delhi University students reel in Orry Wali Hindi on Insta

South Delhi Hindi, Hindi-medium Hindi and now it’s the time of Orry Wali Hindi that’s trending on the minds of Gen-Z. Believe it or not but social media influencer Orhan Awatramani’s style and panache of talking in Hindi is the new rage among popular reelers of Delhi University. Young college students share how they have been recording reels on and by using Orry Wali Hindi. The social media influencer, Orhan Awatramani is often seen replying to such content with laughing emojis.(Photos: Instagram)

Of course the mystique of the man has got a lot to do with this. But there’s something more that’s compelling the quirky, young minds to channel their Orry aura on the ’gram.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Varsha Kumar, a final-year student of Kirori Mal College, shares, “It is just too funny to try and decipher which regional accent has seeped in Orry’s Hindi speaking — Marathi or Punjabi! Orry wali Hindi bolna ab ek art hai, ek kala hai. And I am really enjoying practising this art as a student of Hindi literature.”

Agreeing with this is Pranati Singh, a second-year student of Jesus and Mary College, who says, “Orry’s Hindi is too funny and meme-able! I live in Vasant Kunj, and my friends would sometimes mimic my south Delhi accent whenever I spoke in Hindi... But, when I started uploading impressions of Orry, my friends showed respect for my work and my Hindi. I’m now Orry’s little sister Gorry!”

Orry Wali Hindi 101

What Orry said:

Mera upar enjoyment gir raha tha

What he actually meant:

Mujhe maza aa raha tha

Jab bhookh ayega na, tab lega

Jab bhookh lagegi tab khaunga.

Main suraj ke saath uthta hai, raat chaand ke saath sota hai

Main subah suraj ugne par jaag jaata hun aur raat ko chaand nikalne par so jaata hun.

Me bolega ki Koffee mein Karan ka mention milne se boht bada honour tha... Wo show ke paas boht TRP hai

Main kahunga ki Koffee with Karan par mujhe mention milna bahut bada samman tha. Uss show ki TRP bahut achchi hai.

Main vishwas nahi karta ki aadmi apne success ka burden nahi jeeta

Main ismein vishwas nahi karta ki aadmi apni saphalta ke bojh tale nahi jee sakta.

Dusra din mujhe kuch bola ki Orry ki jaisa famous hone

Kuch din pehle kisi ne mujhse kaha ki woh Orry ki tarah prasidh hona chahta hai.

Jab main barah standard mein tha, wo din mujhe pata chala Instagram kya hai. Main download kiya aur ise karne nahi tha... Mera ek account run karne mein takleef aa raha hai

Main barahvi kaksha mein tha jab mujhe Instagram ke baare mein pata chala. Maine ise download kiya lekin chalana nahi aa raha tha... Mujhe ek account chalane mein abhi bhi kathinaiya hoti hai.