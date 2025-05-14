Cannes 2025: Payal Kapadia, Carlos Sainz to Heidi Klum and Bella Hadid, stars who walked the red carpet on day 1. Pics
Several celebrities walked the red carpet on day 1 of Cannes Film Festival. While some followed the new dress code, others broke the rules and wore glam gowns.
The opening ceremony of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival saw many celebrities and jury members dressed in their best looks walk the red carpet. This year, the international festival has prohibited attendees from wearing nude dresses or gowns with voluminous skirts or long trains. While some stars followed the new dress code, others ignored the new rules, and a few found their way around it. Let's see who wore what on the Cannes red carpet.
Payal Kapadia
Payal Kapadia made a statement at the Cannes Film Festival in an ensemble by the homegrown label Payal Khandwala featuring a bright blue silk blouse and a red long skirt. For the second look, she brought effortless elegance to the global event in a checkered pantsuit by Arjun Saluja. She paired it with a crisp black shirt and a statement-making oxidised silver necklace, hoops, and minimal glam.
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival with freshly dyed blonde hair and dressed in a chic black dress from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. It had cut-out elements on the back, a cowl neckline, and a front thigh-high slit.
Carlos Sainz Jr
The Formula One (F1) driver, who drives for Williams and is the latest brand ambassador of L'Oréal, walked the Cannes red carpet on Day 1. Carlos wore a chic black tailored tuxedo featuring a blazer with notch lapels, full-length sleeves, and padded shoulders. High-waisted pants, a crisp white button-down shirt, a black bowtie, and silver cufflinks completed his look.
Qianhui Wan
Chinese stage and musical theatre actor and model Qianhui Wan said, ‘Can we make this train longer?’ as she walked the Cannes red carpet on the first day. She wore a voluminous butter-yellow gown featuring layers of tulle, a fitted corseted bodice, a train long enough to cover the red carpet, and a tiered skirt. Diamond earrings, minimal makeup, and a sleek hairdo rounded off her look.
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria dazzled on the Cannes red carpet in a Tamara Ralph gown featuring silver reflective panels on the front, a strapless fitted bodice, a large black velvet bow on the back that flowed into a long train, and a figure-sculpting fit. She wore the ensemble with glittering jewels.
Saffron
UK model Saffron Vadher was another celebrity who stuck with the new dress code. She wore a bright orange Dior slip dress featuring spaghetti straps and a figure-skimming silhouette. Minimal makeup, gold hoop earrings, rings, and a simple hairdo rounded off her red carpet look.
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum ignored the new dress code and wore a gorgeous pink Elie Saab gown that resembles flower petals and wings. It featured a strapless neckline, ruffled layers in an ombre pink shade, a slit on the front, and a long floor-sweeping train on the back. She wore heels, diamonds by Lorraine Schwartz, smoky eyes, nude lips, minimal makeup, and loose tresses to style the gown.
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk stole the show at the Cannes Film Festival in a magical black and white Giorgio Armani gown featuring a strapless neckline, off-shoulder full-length balloon sleeves, embellished sparkly sequins, a cinched waist, and a voluminous skirt. She completed the look with velvet Opera gloves, diamond rings, an updo, diamond earrings, and minimal glam.
