Bella Hadid at Cannes 2025 finds a way around the new dress code with her sexy yet modest cut-out gown. See pics

Bella Hadid said ‘What rules?’ as she attended the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. The international film festival, equally known for the impeccable and wild gowns seen on its red carpet, announced this year that no nude dresses, voluminous gowns, or long trains will be allowed. So, Bella decided to find a way around the new dress code: cut-outs. Bella Hadid arrives at Cannes Film Festival in a black Saint Laurent look. (AP)

Bella Hadid's black gown at Cannes 2025

After arriving in the French resort town, Bella Hadid walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival with freshly dyed blonde hair and dressed in a chic dress that was almost slit entirely up one side. The ensemble is from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. It might look very modest at first glance, but it had some quite risqué elements up its sleeve. Let's decode the look.

More about Bella Hadid's Saint Laurent dress

The custom black gown features a cowl neck, sleeveless halter shoulder straps, a backless design with criss-cross detailing, strategically-placed cut-outs to show off skin on the side and front, a thigh-high slit on the side, a figure-hugging silhouette highlighting her svelte frame, and a floor-grazing hem length.

Bella accessorised the ensemble with rhinestone-adorned Saint Laurent sandals and jewels from Chopard, including massive emerald and diamond earrings and a statement diamond ring. With her blonde hair left loose in a side parting with a few strands sculpting one side of her face, the model chose kohl-lined eyes, smokey pink eyes, winged eyeliner, feathered brows, caramel brown lips, mascara-adorned lashes, blushed cheeks, light contouring, and glowing highlighter for glam.

The new dress code at Cannes Film Festival

The organisers have prohibited the outfits which promote ‘nudity’ for ‘decency’ reasons, and dresses with long trains, or a particularly voluminous silhouette, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theatre.

An official document by Cannes Film Festival on its website said, “For the Grand Theatre Lumiere gala screenings taking place around 7 and 10 pm, which are attended by the artistic teams, evening wear (long dress, tuxedo) is required. Alternatively, you may also wear ‘a little black dress’, a cocktail dress, a dark-colored pantsuit, a dressy top with black pants; elegant shoes and sandals with or without a heel (no sneakers); a black or navy-blue suit with bow-tie or dark-coloured tie.”