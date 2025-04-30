Kiara Advani glows in comfy knits and no-makeup selfies on her babymoon with Sidharth. Loved her sweater? It costs…
Kiara Advani is glowing on her babymoon with Sidharth Malhotra. From cozy sweaters to no-makeup looks, she's proving maternity fashion can be stylish and comfy.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently went on an adorable babymoon, and their dreamy pics are taking over social media. Mom-to-be Kiara is absolutely glowing with that pregnancy radiance and making sure her maternity fashion is as stylish as ever. From laid-back cosy sweaters to chic puffy jackets, the 33-year-old actor is slaying her vacation wardrobe. Let's take a closer look at her cute and comfy looks for the getaway. (Also read: Kiara Advani radiates pregnancy glow in simple pink top worth ₹52K that screams maternity fashion goals. Watch )
Inside Kiara Advani’s dreamy babymoon
On Tuesday, Kiara surprised her fans with a dreamy photo dump from her getaway with husband Sidharth Malhotra. Taking to Instagram, she shared a wholesome carousel that included everything from an adorable baby koala perched on a tree to snapshots of pizza, pastel macarons, and a bowl of fresh fruit cream.
In one photo, Kiara looked serene in a cozy bathrobe, showing off her natural glow with a no-makeup look and a soft smile. Another snap captured a golden-hour selfie with Sidharth, where she looked snug and stylish in a beige furry jacket.
How much her cashmere sweater costs
In another picture, Kiara is seen enjoying a hearty breakfast while rocking a white cashmere sweater. Her cable-knit wool sweater features a V-neckline with red and blue striped detailing, adding the perfect pop of colour, and full sleeves. She kept her makeup minimal, letting her red-flushed cheeks do the talking, and styled her luscious tresses in a middle parting, left loose.
Loved Kiara's sweater and want it in your wardrobe too? We've got you covered! It's from the shelves of Sandro Paris and comes with a price tag of AED 603 (approximately ₹13,700).
How internet reacted
Kiara’s post quickly grabbed attention online, with fans and celebs flooding the comments section with love. Karan Johar called them a “Gorgeous couple,” while Huma Qureshi cheekily commented, “All the best for your event ;-)”. One fan wrote, “Cutie mumma Kiara’s pregnancy glow,” and another gushed, “Can’t wait for Baby Malhotra!”.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.