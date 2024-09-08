Sara Ali Khan's lehenga made with 60-year-old brocade sarees will inspire you to revive your mom's drapes. Pics

Sara Ali Khan was among the many celebrities who attended the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia last night. Sara arrived at the bash with her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. She wore an exquisite lehenga set made with vintage brocade sarees that will inspire you to revive your mom's drapes into evergreen pieces. Sara Ali Khan dazzles in a one-of-a-kind lehenga made with vintage brocade sarees. (Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan wears artisanal lehenga set made with recycled sarees

Sara Ali Khan chose a one-of-a-kind, custom-designed ensemble by Mayyur Girotra Couture for attending the Ganeshotsav. Styled by Ami Patel, the set features a choli, an A-line lehenga, and a tissue silk dupatta. According to Mayyur Girotra, the lehenga was handcrafted using 50 to 60-year-old recycled sarees collected by the designer himself. He weaved together the multi-coloured vintage brocade sarees into an intricate, vibrant lehenga ‘capturing the rich history and artistry of Indian textiles’.

Decoding Sara Ali Khan's ethnic look

The blouse comes in a deep purple shade and features a backless design with dori ties, gold brocade embroidery, gotta patti borders, a sweetheart neckline, half-length sleeves, a fitted bust, and a cropped hem. Meanwhile, the lehenga skirt is made of brocade sarees in purple, green, and pink hues.

Sara's bronze gold tissue silk dupatta is a true masterpiece with pink borders and pure zardosi zari embroidery. She draped one end on her arm and pinned the other end on her waist to add an elegant touch. For accessories, Sara chose a gold and polki choker necklace, jhumkis, and a statement ring.

Lastly, Sara chose kohl-lined eyes, subtle smoky eyes, mascara-adorned lashes, feathered brows, purple bindi, pink lips, and rouge-tinted cheeks for the glam. She styled her curly locks in a centre-parted, half-tied hairdo and adorned it with a purple flower.