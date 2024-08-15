 Sara Ali Khan's ₹13k kurta and sharara set is must-have for desi girls who love wearing simple traditional wear | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
Sara Ali Khan's 13k kurta and sharara set is must-have for desi girls who love wearing simple traditional wear

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
Aug 15, 2024 12:10 PM IST

Sara Ali Khan recently wore a kurta and sharara set during her 29th birthday celebrations. It is worth ₹13k.

Sara Ali Khan recently celebrated her 29th birthday, and she opted to wear traditional outfits for the celebrations. One of the looks she wore was a rani pink and white-coloured kurta and sharara set. (Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday attend the musical Rajadhiraaj at NMACC; steal the spotlight in gorgeous sarees)

Sara Ali Khan visited an orphanage on her 29th birthday. (Instagram )
Sara Ali Khan visited an orphanage on her 29th birthday. (Instagram )

Sara Ali Khan wears a rani pink kurta and sharara set

Sara Ali Khan posted pictures from her birthday celebrations on Instagram. "Bliss, Joy & Gratitude. Thank you for all the birthday wishes," the actor captioned the images. One of the photos in the birthday post shows Sara at an orphanage. She met a kid there, who gifted her a huge handmade greeting card featuring a cake and ‘Happy Birthday’. She wore the rani pink and white printed kurta and sharara set for the occasion.

Swipe to see Sara in the ensemble:

What is the price of Sara Ali Khan's kurta and sharara set?

Sara's kurta and sharara set are by the designer label Ridhiiee Suuri. The ethnic ensemble is called Goonj Rani Pink Mukaish Kurta with marigold Block printed Sharara. Adding the ensemble to your traditional wear collection will cost you 13,200. It is a must-have look for all the desi girls who love simple traditional wear.

Price of Sara Ali Khan's sharara and kurta set. (ridhiieesuuri.com)
Price of Sara Ali Khan's sharara and kurta set. (ridhiieesuuri.com)

Decoding Sara's ethnic look

The Ridhiiee Suuri ensemble features a rani pink crinkled mul kurta, a block-printed sharara in the same fabric, and a kota dupatta. The kurta features sequin detailing, gold gota pati embroidery on the borders, side slits, a V neckline, faux button closures on the bust, and half-length sleeves.

Meanwhile, the sharara pants feature a pink and green marigold block print, embroidered borders, and a flared silhouette. Sara brought the ensemble together by draping a matching dupatta on her shoulders. It has tassel work on the borders and a floral block print. Lastly, she styled the ethnic look with gold kadhas, loose tresses, and minimal makeup.

Sara Ali Khan's 13k kurta and sharara set is must-have for desi girls who love wearing simple traditional wear
