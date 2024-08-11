Let Shraddha Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor's promotional looks for Stree 2 & Khel Khel Mein glam up your ethnic wardrobe

Shraddha Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor are currently busy promoting their upcoming films. While Shraddha is gearing up for the release of Stree 2 on August 14, Vaani's Khel Khel Mein releases on August 15. Their ethnic looks for promotional schedules of the film should inspire your wardrobe picks. (Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor wears Dolce & Gabbana dress worth ₹1.62 lakh to dance to Devara song in dreamy video: Watch) Shraddha Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor promote their films Stree 2 and Khel Khel Mein. (Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor's method dressing in traditional outfits for Stree 2

Recently, Shraddha Kapoor travelled to Jaipur to promote Stree 2. Shraddha wore an anarkali set to promote the film. The georgette ensemble is from the shelves of designer Anita Dongre's eponymous label. It is called Arvia Printed Mul Anarkali Set, and adding it to your collection will cost you ₹75,000.

Shraddha Kapoor promotes Stree 2 in Jaipur. (Instagram)

The red anarkali set features an anarkali kurta, palazzo pants, and a matching dupatta. Adorned with a kalamkari pattern, the sleeveless kurta features sequinned gota embroidery on the bust, a plunging neckline, a flared silhouette, and a gota patti on the borders. The pants and dupatta also feature similar design elements. Shraddha completed the look with a dainty nose ring, jhumkis, a bindi, siren eyes, and minimal makeup.

Other ethnic looks worn by Shraddha Kapoor

Earlier, Shraddha wore two stunning sarees to promote Stree 2. For one of the promotional events, she wore a crimson-red satin georgette saree designed by Nitya Bajaj. The nine yards feature sequins sprinkled on the pallu, contrasting red and blue fabric scallop edging, and gota embroidery. She wore it with a hand-embroidered zari and sequin embroidered Ajrakh blouse.

Shraddha Kapoor promotes Stree 2. (Instagram)

For the second occasion, Shraddha chose a custom House of Masaba saree. The drape features gold haath phool motifs and embroidered broad borders. She styled it with a matching backless blouse, jhumkis, rings, a gold nath, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, feathered brows, a bindi, pink lips, and hair tied in a braided hair.

Vaani Kapoor's ethnic look for Khel Khel Mein promotions

Vaani Kapoor promotes Khel Khel Mein. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Vaani Kapoor promoted Khel Khel Mein in a floral print saree and a velvet green blouse. The drape is from designer Ritu Kumar's label and is worth ₹2,40,000. The see-through saree features red and gold gota borders, a colourful floral print, and sequin embellishments. Meanwhile, the blouse has a plunging neckline, a cropped hem, and a fitted bust.

Vaani accessorised the ethnic look with flower-shaped gold, emerald-adorned earrings and a statement ring. For the glam, she chose smoky eyes, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, feathered brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, and blush-pink lips. She secured her hair in a centre-parted top knot to complete the look.