Janhvi Kapoor wears Dolce & Gabbana dress worth 1.62 lakh to dance to Devara song in dreamy video: Watch

Janhvi Kapoor shared a dreamy video on Instagram that showed her dancing and frolicking in a garden to the tunes of Dheere Dheere from her upcoming movie Devara with co-star Jr NTR. The actor wore a Dolce & Gabbana dress for the viral clip. (Also Read | Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma hold hands as they step out for dinner date in stylish looks. Watch)

Janhvi Kapoor wears a Dolce & Gabbana dress in a new clip: Know it's price

Janhvi Kapoor posted a video promoting the song Dheere Dheere from Devara on Instagram with the caption, "Dheere Dheere #Devara on the 27th of September." In it, the actor wore a spaghetti-strap floral dress from the Italian luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana.

Janhvi's ensemble marries the romantic florals and summer-spring season aesthetic. It is called the Floral Poplin Midi dress and is available on the Net-A-Porter website. Adding it to your collection will cost you ₹1,62,361 (USD 1,934).

The price of the dress Janhvi Kapoor wore. (net-a-porter.com)

Decoding Janhvi's Dolce & Gabbana look

The Dolce & Gabbana midi dress is printed with a garden's worth of colourful flowers in full bloom. The floral pattern is done on an ivory backdrop in pink, green, yellow, and lavender shades. Cut from cotton poplin, Janhvi's dress has a tie detail on the bust, a flowing gathered skirt, slim ties to form a halter detail, a coop plunge neckline, a backless detail, a cinched waist, and a fitted bodice.

Janhvi styled the summer-ready dress with minimal accessories, including rings and suede slip-on mules. Meanwhile, for the glam, she chose a no-makeup look featuring pink eye shadow, rouge-tinted cheeks, soft pink lips, feathered brows, and a dewy base. Lastly, she let her hair loose and styled it in soft waves.

About Devara

Janhvi Kapoor will make her Telugu debut with Devara: Part One. Directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, Devara – Part 1 is set to be released in September 2024. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan.