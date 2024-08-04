Taapsee Pannu's refreshing saree looks to support husband Mathias Boe at Paris Olympics should inspire you. Pics

Taapsee Pannu is in Paris to support her husband and Indian badminton coach Mathias Boe at the 2024 Olympic Games. The actor has been sharing pictures from her time in the City of Love. According to her multiple posts, her choice of clothing during the Olympics is sarees. Her refreshing take on styling the nine yards should inspire your wardrobe. (Also Read | Simone Biles' 'GOAT' necklace for Paris Olympics gold win features 546 diamonds! Details inside) Taapse Pannu's refreshing saree looks in Paris. (Instagram )

Taapsee Pannu wears saree in Paris

So far, Taapsee Pannu has shared four posts from her time in Paris during the 2024 Olympics. The actor's most recent pictures show her enjoying a touristy day in the city, wearing a printed saree with a white corset shirt. Similarly, she wore a quirky patterned saree with a denim shirt to celebrate her birthday. She wore two other vibrant-coloured drapes and chose stylish blouses to pair with them. Read on to see how she styled the nine yards and borrow some inspiration.

Taapsee Pannu's refreshing style of wearing sarees during the Paris Olympics

The white corset shirt and blue-and-white printed cotton saree is a game-changer for office-going women who love mixing traditions and modern styling techniques. The corset shirt features a collared neckline, full-length sleeves, a cropped asymmetric hem, front button closures, and a fitted silhouette. She styled the nine yards with black Mary Janes, sunnies, a watch, a shoulder bag, dainty earrings, white ribbed socks, pink lips, minimal makeup, and hair tied in a ponytail.

For her birthday celebrations, Taapsee wore a yellow saree adorned with a fuchsia pink border and quirky faces of women. She paired the nine yards with a denim shirt featuring 3/4th sleeves, folded cuffs, front buttons, and a relaxed silhouette. Lastly, Taapsee styled the ensemble with black boots, a shoulder bag, her curly hair tied in centre-parted pigtail space buns, sunglasses, ear cuffs, and a bracelet.

On her second day in Paris, Taapsee chose a fuchsia pink saree adorned with black borders, polka dot patterns, and tassel embroidered on the pallu. She draped the nine yards in dhoti style, completing the look with a black tank top, black bangles, an over-the-body bag, a messy bun, sunglasses, strappy sandals, dainty earrings, and a minimal makeup look.

Lastly, on Day 1, Taapsee chose a vibrant green cotton saree featuring fuchsia pink borders, a pretty floral pattern on the pallu, and tassels on the borders. She wore the pallu like a scarf to flaunt the print. A white cropped sleeveless waistcoat, sneakers, oxidised silver bangles, sunnies, earrings, a messy bun, and a no-makeup look rounded off the styling.