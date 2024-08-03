Simone Biles' 'GOAT' necklace for Paris Olympics gold win features 546 diamonds! Details inside

Simone Biles is the 'GOAT' of gymnastics! The nine-time Olympic medallist has affirmed her dominance in the world of gymnastics after cinching her second Olympic all-around gold medal at the Paris 2024 Games. During the victory celebrations at the Olympics, Simone made the moment extra special by unveiling her custom-made diamond GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) necklace adorned with 546 diamonds. (Also Read | Team USA's Simone Biles, Suni Lee won Olympic gold covered in 47,000 Swarovski crystals) Simone Biles wears a 'GOAT' necklace for cinching the Paris Olympics gold win. (Instagram )

Simone Biles' GOAT necklace adorned with 546 diamonds

Simone Biles wore the GOAT necklace as the Team USA won the Olympic all-around gold medal. Made with white gold, the necklace features a 3D goat decked with 546 diamonds. In an interview with The Guardian, Simone talked about the meaning behind the accessory. "It's a little ode [the goat pendant]...I mean, a lot of people love it. They always call me the GOAT, so I thought it would be really special if I got one made," she said.

Simone added, “The haters hate it, so I love that even more. It's just a special part of me that I have here. In the [Olympic] village, I have a stuffed goat. Just to get a reminder. Like: 'You can go out there, you can do it. You've done it before. So let's go.”

Designer reveals the details of the 'GOAT' necklace

A Calabasas-based company called Janet Heller Fine Jewelry designed the necklace for Simone. In a video posted on Instagram, the founder revealed, “We hand-drilled and hand-set every single stone. So, it took us about 5 weeks to make the necklace. She (Simone) reached out to us saying she wanted to do a 'GOAT' necklace. She didn't give us many details in the beginning. So, we did a few iterations of it...sending her a few pictures.”

They added, “A few people have reached out to us asking if we will make it for them. But we have said we will not because we did it for Simone, and it holds a special meaning.”

The 'GOAT' necklace is a testament to Simone's confidence and belief in herself. It not only made a bold statement but also boosted the conviction of several girls and women who look up to the gymnast champion.