Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Nita Ambani ditches her usual glam for simple denim look with bright pink dupatta for her Golden Temple visit

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
May 27, 2025 08:24 AM IST

Nita Ambani visits Amritsar’s Golden Temple in a simple yet elegant denim with top look, draped with a rani pink dupatta for a traditional touch.

Nita Ambani recently visited Amritsar, seeking blessings at the Golden Temple and Bangla Sahib Gurudwara. While she’s usually spotted in glamorous and eye-catching outfits, for her Amritsar visit, she decided to keep things simple. Ditching her usual designer looks, Nita went for a simple denim and top combo, pairing it with a dupatta wrapped around her head as a mark of respect. Let’s take a closer look at her ensemble. (Also read: Nita Ambani redefines ‘draped to perfection’ in elegant sindoori red saree and heirloom-worthy gold jewellery. See pics )

Nita Ambani's simple style shines at Golden Temple and Gurudwara visit in Amritsar.(Instagram)
Nita Ambani's simple style shines at Golden Temple and Gurudwara visit in Amritsar.(Instagram)

Nita Ambani visits Amritsar in simple yet stylish denim look

Nita, who usually prefers sarees, opted for a casual yet stylish look this time. She wore a crisp white top with a scoop neckline, half sleeves, and a fitted bodice, giving her outfit a clean and modern feel. She paired it with dark denim jeans, creating a simple and comfortable combination.

To add a touch of tradition, Nita Ambani chose a beautiful rani pink dupatta featuring golden borders and delicate white bandhani prints. Draped gracefully over her head, the dupatta added an elegant touch to her ensemble.
(Also read: Nita Ambani is dripping in diamonds and grace at WAVES 2025; rocks gorgeous pastel silk saree, opulent jewels. Watch )

Ditching her usual opulent jewels, she kept her accessories simple yet elegant, wearing a pair of heels, a diamond ring on her finger, and a stylish golden wristwatch. Her makeup was understated, featuring nude eyeshadow, well-defined brows, mascara-coated lashes, softly blushed cheeks, and a subtle nude lipstick with her luscious tresses neatly tied back in a bun.

About Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani is married to Mukesh Ambani, and they have three children: Isha, Akash, and Anant Ambani. She is a prominent Indian businesswoman and philanthropist, holding the positions of chairperson and founder of both the Reliance Foundation and the Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
