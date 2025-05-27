Nita Ambani ditches her usual glam for simple denim look with bright pink dupatta for her Golden Temple visit
Nita Ambani visits Amritsar’s Golden Temple in a simple yet elegant denim with top look, draped with a rani pink dupatta for a traditional touch.
Nita Ambani recently visited Amritsar, seeking blessings at the Golden Temple and Bangla Sahib Gurudwara. While she’s usually spotted in glamorous and eye-catching outfits, for her Amritsar visit, she decided to keep things simple. Ditching her usual designer looks, Nita went for a simple denim and top combo, pairing it with a dupatta wrapped around her head as a mark of respect. Let’s take a closer look at her ensemble. (Also read: Nita Ambani redefines ‘draped to perfection’ in elegant sindoori red saree and heirloom-worthy gold jewellery. See pics )
Nita Ambani visits Amritsar in simple yet stylish denim look
Nita, who usually prefers sarees, opted for a casual yet stylish look this time. She wore a crisp white top with a scoop neckline, half sleeves, and a fitted bodice, giving her outfit a clean and modern feel. She paired it with dark denim jeans, creating a simple and comfortable combination.
To add a touch of tradition, Nita Ambani chose a beautiful rani pink dupatta featuring golden borders and delicate white bandhani prints. Draped gracefully over her head, the dupatta added an elegant touch to her ensemble.
(Also read: Nita Ambani is dripping in diamonds and grace at WAVES 2025; rocks gorgeous pastel silk saree, opulent jewels. Watch )
Ditching her usual opulent jewels, she kept her accessories simple yet elegant, wearing a pair of heels, a diamond ring on her finger, and a stylish golden wristwatch. Her makeup was understated, featuring nude eyeshadow, well-defined brows, mascara-coated lashes, softly blushed cheeks, and a subtle nude lipstick with her luscious tresses neatly tied back in a bun.
About Nita Ambani
Nita Ambani is married to Mukesh Ambani, and they have three children: Isha, Akash, and Anant Ambani. She is a prominent Indian businesswoman and philanthropist, holding the positions of chairperson and founder of both the Reliance Foundation and the Dhirubhai Ambani International School.
