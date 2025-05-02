Nita Ambani is dripping in diamonds and grace at WAVES 2025; rocks gorgeous pastel silk saree, opulent jewels. Watch

Nita Ambani made a stunning entrance at the WAVES 2025 summit held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, turning heads in a breathtaking saree. Nita isn’t just a business mogul but also a fashion lover who often dons exquisite ethnic ensembles showcasing India’s rich craftsmanship. Her latest look was no exception, as she got draped in a pastel-hued saree. (Also read: Nita Ambani in pink bandhani suit joins son Anant Ambani in Dwarka as he completes his padyatra on Ram Navami 2025 ) Nita Ambani dazzles in pastel Banarasi saree at WAVES 2025 summit. (Instagram/@manav.manglani)

Nita Ambani stuns in Banarasi silk saree

There’s no doubt that Nita Ambani is a true saree connoisseur, and she never misses an opportunity to flaunt exquisite Indian drapes. For her latest appearance, she chose a stunning Banarasi silk saree in a dreamy pastel hue. The saree featured broad golden borders and was adorned with intricate multicoloured floral embroidery that added a vibrant yet elegant touch to the ensemble. She let the pallu cascade beautifully over her shoulder, creating a regal silhouette. Nita paired the saree with a matching blouse that perfectly complemented the look.

How she accessorised her look

Talking about Nita’s look without mentioning her opulent jewels would be unfair. For this appearance, she adorned herself with statement diamond stud earrings, a long diamond necklace encrusted with vivid red rubies, and a striking oversized diamond pendant, clearly reflecting her love for all things luxurious. Adding to the elegance, she carried a beige potli bag that perfectly complemented her ensemble.

Her makeup was on point, featuring nude eyeshadow, dramatic winged eyeliner, kohled eyes, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter and a shade of nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled in a side-parted bun and adorned with flowers, she looks regal. A little red bindi on her forehead added the perfect finishing touches.

About WAVES 2025

WAVES 2025, the inaugural World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit, is taking place from May 1 to 4, 2025, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Organised by the Government of India, the event brings together over 10,000 delegates from more than 90 countries, including industry leaders, creators, and policymakers.